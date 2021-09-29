 Skip to main content
Box: St. Joseph's 4, Lafayette 1
Box: St. Joseph's 4, Lafayette 1

1234Final
Lafayette00011
St. Joseph's10214
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette7-91-141/242/2
St. Joseph's7-43-224/112/1
Lafayette
Individual stats have not been reported.

St. Joseph'sGA
Annie Ryan (#13, M, Jr.)21
Ella Weiss (#9, M, Jr.)11
Sabrina Schultz (#25, M, Jr.)10
Molly Dressel (#32, D, Jr.)01
Annie Dill (#6, F, So.)01

