Box: Summit 1, Casady School (Okla.) 1

Sep 4, 2021

1234FinalSummit00011Casady School (Okla.)10001

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgSummit4-20-014/29/1Casady School (Okla.)2-00-010/12/0

SummitGAGrace Batelle (#6, F, Jr.)10Rylie Morris (#15, F, Sr.)01Casady School (Okla.)Individual stats have not been reported.