Box: Summit 1, Casady School (Okla.) 1
Box: Summit 1, Casady School (Okla.) 1

1234Final
Summit00011
Casady School (Okla.)10001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit4-20-014/29/1
Casady School (Okla.)2-00-010/12/0
SummitGA
Grace Batelle (#6, F, Jr.)10
Rylie Morris (#15, F, Sr.)01

Casady School (Okla.)
Individual stats have not been reported.

