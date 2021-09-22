 Skip to main content
Box: Summit 3, Marquette 1
1234Final
Marquette00011
Summit12003
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette3-60-210/117/2
Summit7-43-126/319/2
Marquette
Individual stats have not been reported.

SummitGA
Rylie Morris (#15, F, Sr.)11
Ella Mantz (#11, M, Sr.)10
Ali Findley (#18, D, Jr.)10
Riley Vancardo (#7, M, Sr.)01
Grace Batelle (#6, F, Jr.)01

