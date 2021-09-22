Box: Summit 3, Marquette 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Summit
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|3-6
|0-2
|10/1
|17/2
|Summit
|7-4
|3-1
|26/3
|19/2
|Marquette
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Summit
|G
|A
|Rylie Morris (#15, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Ella Mantz (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ali Findley (#18, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Riley Vancardo (#7, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Grace Batelle (#6, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
