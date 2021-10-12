 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Summit 3, Visitation 2
0 comments

Box: Summit 3, Visitation 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Visitation11002
Summit01113
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation6-83-635/232/2
Summit9-83-237/243/3
Visitation
Individual stats have not been reported.

SummitGA
Addie Naum (#17, D, Jr.)20
Ella Mantz (#11, M, Sr.)10
Riley Vancardo (#7, M, Sr.)01
Kaitlyn Shea (#4, F, Jr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals pitchers' report cards for 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News