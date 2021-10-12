Box: Summit 3, Visitation 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Summit
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|6-8
|3-6
|35/2
|32/2
|Summit
|9-8
|3-2
|37/2
|43/3
|Visitation
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Summit
|G
|A
|Addie Naum (#17, D, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Ella Mantz (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Riley Vancardo (#7, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Kaitlyn Shea (#4, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
