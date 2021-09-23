 Skip to main content
Box: University City 4, Barat 0
Box: University City 4, Barat 0

123Final
Barat0000
University City2024
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Barat1-30-13/114/4
University City4-51-015/419/5
University CityGA
Xavia Wright-Jones (#10, Sr.)11
Elena Kellogg (#1, Jr.)10
Michaela Flowers (#7, Jr.)10
Isabella Wright (#6, So.)10
Madelaine Province (#3, So.)01
Mya Lucas (#15, Sr.)01

