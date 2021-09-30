Box: Ursuline 7, Lutheran South 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ursuline
|3
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ursuline
|3-9
|1-3
|7/1
|18/2
|Lutheran South
|1-7
|1-2
|4/0
|36/3
|Ursuline
|G
|A
|Shelby Eakle (#14, FOR, So.)
|4
|0
|Ava Elking (#29, F, Jr.)
|2
|2
|Maddy Rose (#22, FOR, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Julia Lammert (#23, M, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Josie Naeger (#17, MID, So.)
|0
|1
|Lucy Kisner (#6, FOR, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Lilli Meyer (#30, MID, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
