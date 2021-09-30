 Skip to main content
Box: Ursuline 7, Lutheran South 0
Box: Ursuline 7, Lutheran South 0

1234Final
Ursuline30227
Lutheran South00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ursuline3-91-37/118/2
Lutheran South1-71-24/036/3
UrsulineGA
Shelby Eakle (#14, FOR, So.)40
Ava Elking (#29, F, Jr.)22
Maddy Rose (#22, FOR, Sr.)10
Julia Lammert (#23, M, Jr.)02
Josie Naeger (#17, MID, So.)01
Lucy Kisner (#6, FOR, Jr.)01
Lilli Meyer (#30, MID, Sr.)01

