Box: Villa Duchesne 2, MICDS 0
Box: Villa Duchesne 2, MICDS 0

1234Final
MICDS00000
Villa Duchesne00202
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS15-57-171/427/1
Villa Duchesne20-27-1114/617/1
Villa DuchesneGA
Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)10
Ella Anthon (#11, So.)10
Garner Hostnik (#18, Sr.)02

