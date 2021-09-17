Box: Villa Duchesne 3, duPont Manual, Ky. 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Villa Duchesne
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|duPont Manual, Ky.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Villa Duchesne
|10-1
|3-0
|60/5
|15/1
|duPont Manual, Ky.
|0-3
|0-0
|5/0
|5/0
|Villa Duchesne
|G
|A
|Caroline Busch (#14, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Hannah Brown (#5, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Colleen McKillip (#42, So.)
|1
|0
|Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Ella Anthon (#11, So.)
|0
|1
