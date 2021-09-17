 Skip to main content
Box: Villa Duchesne 3, duPont Manual, Ky. 0
Box: Villa Duchesne 3, duPont Manual, Ky. 0

1234Final
Villa Duchesne01113
duPont Manual, Ky.00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Villa Duchesne10-13-060/515/1
duPont Manual, Ky.0-30-05/05/0
Villa DuchesneGA
Caroline Busch (#14, Sr.)10
Hannah Brown (#5, Jr.)10
Colleen McKillip (#42, So.)10
Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)02
Ella Anthon (#11, So.)01

