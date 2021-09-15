Box: Villa Duchesne 3, Lafayette 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Villa Duchesne
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Villa Duchesne
|9-0
|3-0
|54/5
|11/1
|Lafayette
|5-4
|1-0
|29/3
|18/2
|Villa Duchesne
|G
|A
|Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Garner Hostnik (#18, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Hannah Brown (#5, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Elle Jones (#2, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Ella Anthon (#11, So.)
|0
|1
-
Recap: Villa Duchesne tops John Burroughs
-
Field hockey season preview spotlight: Westminster's Scheulen wants to help diversify the sport she loves
-
Field hockey preseason notebook: Edwardsville returns to competition; Lafayette uses disappointment as motivation
-
Box: Summit 1, Kirkwood 0
-
Villa Duchesne reloads by winning Gateway Classic title
|Lafayette
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.