Box: Villa Duchesne 3, Lafayette 2
Box: Villa Duchesne 3, Lafayette 2

12345Final
Villa Duchesne011013
Lafayette001102
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Villa Duchesne9-03-054/511/1
Lafayette5-41-029/318/2
Villa DuchesneGA
Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)11
Garner Hostnik (#18, Sr.)10
Hannah Brown (#5, Jr.)10
Elle Jones (#2, Jr.)01
Ella Anthon (#11, So.)01

Lafayette
Individual stats have not been reported.

