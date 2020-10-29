 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Villa Duchesne 4, Cor Jesu 1
0 comments

Box: Villa Duchesne 4, Cor Jesu 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Cor Jesu00011
Villa Duchesne20204
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu8-44-127/214/1
Villa Duchesne13-05-070/63/0
Cor JesuGA
Emery Schlueter (#21, MID, Jr.)10
Margaret Gillam (#20, MID, Sr.)01

Villa DuchesneGA
Taryn Tkachuk (#23, Sr.)12
Suzy Keefer (#4, Sr.)11
Gigi Edwards (#7, So.)11
Ellie Marshall (#9, Sr.)10

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Field Hockey

Recap: MICDS upends Clayton

MICDS got a hat trick and an assist from Kate Oliver and two goals (including the game winner) from Lily Baker in a 7-0 victory over visiting …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports