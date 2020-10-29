Box: Villa Duchesne 4, Cor Jesu 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Villa Duchesne
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|8-4
|4-1
|27/2
|14/1
|Villa Duchesne
|13-0
|5-0
|70/6
|3/0
|Cor Jesu
|G
|A
|Emery Schlueter (#21, MID, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Margaret Gillam (#20, MID, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Villa Duchesne
|G
|A
|Taryn Tkachuk (#23, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Suzy Keefer (#4, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Gigi Edwards (#7, So.)
|1
|1
|Ellie Marshall (#9, Sr.)
|1
|0
