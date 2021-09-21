Box: Villa Duchesne 4, MICDS 0

|1
|Final
|MICDS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villa Duchesne
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|5-3
|3-1
|26/3
|14/2
|Villa Duchesne
|11-1
|4-0
|64/8
|15/2
|Villa Duchesne
|G
|A
|Gigi Edwards (#7, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Elle Jones (#2, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Cecelia Kraeger (#23, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Ella Anthon (#11, So.)
|0
|1
|Katie Crump (#1, Fr.)
|0
|1
