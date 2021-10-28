Box: Villa Duchesne 5, Cor Jesu 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villa Duchesne
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|11-7
|6-3
|12/1
|21/1
|Villa Duchesne
|19-2
|7-1
|112/6
|17/1
-
|Villa Duchesne
|G
|A
|Gigi Edwards (#7, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)
|0
|3
|Ava Gueck (#10, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Hannah Brown (#5, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ella Anthon (#11, So.)
|1
|0
|Katie Crump (#1, Fr.)
|1
|0
