Box: Villa Duchesne 5, Cor Jesu 0
Box: Villa Duchesne 5, Cor Jesu 0

1234Final
Cor Jesu00000
Villa Duchesne01315
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu11-76-312/121/1
Villa Duchesne19-27-1112/617/1
Villa DuchesneGA
Gigi Edwards (#7, Jr.)12
Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)03
Ava Gueck (#10, Sr.)10
Hannah Brown (#5, Jr.)10
Ella Anthon (#11, So.)10
Katie Crump (#1, Fr.)10

