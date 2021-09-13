 Skip to main content
Box: Villa Duchesne 5, John Burroughs 2
1234Final
John Burroughs00022
Villa Duchesne12115
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs6-32-125/311/1
Villa Duchesne8-03-051/69/1
John BurroughsGA
Nadia Steinle (Jr.)10
Remi Barnett10
Estelle Ballet (Jr.)01
Katherine Pruett (So.)01

Villa DuchesneGA
Elle Jones (#2, Jr.)40
Hannah Brown (#5, Jr.)10
Gigi Edwards (#7, Jr.)02
Kaki Dolan (#12, Sr.)01
Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)01
Katie Crump (#1, Fr.)01

