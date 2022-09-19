 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Villa Duchesne 5, MICDS 2

1234Final
Villa Duchesne22015
MICDS01012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Villa Duchesne9-32-022/221/2
MICDS3-50-018/225/2

Villa DuchesneGA
Gigi Edwards (#7, Sr.)30
Hannah Brown (#5, Sr.)11
Ella Anthon (#11, Jr.)10
Georgia Leary (#4, Sr.)02
Margot Leary (#3)01
Colleen McKillip (#19, Jr.)01

MICDSGA
Caroline Birkel (#3, So.)11
Rebecca Sennaraj (#16, Jr.)10
Ella Etherington (#10, Jr.)01

