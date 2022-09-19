Box: Villa Duchesne 5, MICDS 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Villa Duchesne
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|MICDS
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Villa Duchesne
|9-3
|2-0
|22/2
|21/2
|MICDS
|3-5
|0-0
|18/2
|25/2
|Villa Duchesne
|G
|A
|Gigi Edwards (#7, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Hannah Brown (#5, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Ella Anthon (#11, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Georgia Leary (#4, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Margot Leary (#3)
|0
|1
|Colleen McKillip (#19, Jr.)
|0
|1
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Caroline Birkel (#3, So.)
|1
|1
|Rebecca Sennaraj (#16, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ella Etherington (#10, Jr.)
|0
|1