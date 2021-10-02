 Skip to main content
Box: Villa Duchesne 5, St. Joseph's 0
Box: Villa Duchesne 5, St. Joseph's 0

1234Final
Villa Duchesne11215
St. Joseph's00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Villa Duchesne14-16-081/515/1
St. Joseph's7-53-324/117/1
Villa DuchesneGA
Gigi Edwards (#7, Jr.)20
Hannah Brown (#5, Jr.)20
Elle Jones (#2, Jr.)03
Ella Anthon (#11, So.)10
Colleen McKillip (#42, So.)01
Garner Hostnik (#18, Sr.)01

