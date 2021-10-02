Box: Villa Duchesne 5, St. Joseph's 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Villa Duchesne
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|St. Joseph's
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Villa Duchesne
|14-1
|6-0
|81/5
|15/1
|St. Joseph's
|7-5
|3-3
|24/1
|17/1
|Villa Duchesne
|G
|A
|Gigi Edwards (#7, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Hannah Brown (#5, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Elle Jones (#2, Jr.)
|0
|3
|Ella Anthon (#11, So.)
|1
|0
|Colleen McKillip (#42, So.)
|0
|1
|Garner Hostnik (#18, Sr.)
|0
|1
