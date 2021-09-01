Box: Villa Duchesne 6, Nerinx Hall 0 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Sep 1, 2021 21 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1234FinalNerinx Hall00000Villa Duchesne30216 OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgNerinx Hall0-20-02/16/3Villa Duchesne1-00-06/30/0 Villa DuchesneGAGigi Edwards (Jr.)40Georgia Leary (Jr.)12Ella Anthon (So.)02Ava Gueck (Sr.)10Garner Hostnik (Sr.)01Katie Crump (Fr.)01 0 comments Tags 09-01-2021 Duchesnegagigi Edwards Nerinx Hall Villa Duchesne STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Field Hockey Field hockey season preview spotlight: Westminster's Scheulen wants to help diversify the sport she loves Aug 25, 2021 Westminster sophomore Mia Scheulen first picked up a field hockey stick at age 12 after she was invited to participate in practice drills by f… Field Hockey Field hockey preseason notebook: Edwardsville returns to competition; Lafayette uses disappointment as motivation Aug 25, 2021 After a season consisting only of practices and intrasquad scrimmages, the Edwardsville field hockey team played an actual opponent for the fi… Field Hockey D: Garner Hostnik, senior, Villa Duchesne Aug 25, 2021 Anchored a defense that surrendered a mindboggling three goals all season on the way to a Midwest Tournament championship and 14-0 record. Hos… Field Hockey M: Olivia Goeke, junior, Ladue Aug 25, 2021 A varsity starter since her freshman season, Goeke has emerged as one of the area’s top midfielders. She is the fearless flyer on defensive co… Field Hockey M: Grace Pottebaum, senior, John Burroughs Aug 25, 2021 University of North Carolina commit scored four goals and added four assists for the state runner-up Bombers. A tireless performer, Pottebaum … Field Hockey Box: Lafayette 9, Webster Groves 0 Aug 27, 2021 123456789FinalWebster Groves0000000000Lafayette7200000009 Field Hockey Box: John Burroughs 6, Edwardsville 0 Aug 27, 2021 1234FinalEdwardsville00000John Burroughs22116 Field Hockey Box: Kirkwood 3, Eureka 0 Aug 27, 2021 1234FinalKirkwood00003Eureka00000 Field Hockey F: Kelly Dean, senior, St. Joseph’s Aug 25, 2021 Dean led St. Joseph’s in scoring last season with four goals and five assists for 13 points. The 7-5 Angels were held scoreless in only three … Field Hockey F: Lene Rossouw, junior, Lafayette Aug 25, 2021 Area’s leading returning goal scorer tallied 14 goals and eight assists last season and has 33 in two seasons. Only Villa Duchesne’s graduated…