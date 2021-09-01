 Skip to main content
Box: Villa Duchesne 6, Nerinx Hall 0
1234Final
Nerinx Hall00000
Villa Duchesne30216
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall0-20-02/16/3
Villa Duchesne1-00-06/30/0
Villa DuchesneGA
Gigi Edwards (Jr.)40
Georgia Leary (Jr.)12
Ella Anthon (So.)02
Ava Gueck (Sr.)10
Garner Hostnik (Sr.)01
Katie Crump (Fr.)01

