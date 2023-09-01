|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Greenhill, Texas
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Villa Duchesne
|3
|1
|2
|1
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Greenhill, Texas
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|7/7
|Villa Duchesne
|3-1
|1-0
|20/20
|4/4
|Greenhill, Texas
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Villa Duchesne
|G
|A
|Katie Crump (Jr.)
|2
|3
|Trudy Redmond (Fr.)
|2
|1
|Colleen McKillip (Sr.)
|2
|0
|Margot Leary (So.)
|1
|0
|McKenzie Durbin (So.)
|0
|1
|Lauren Pelikan (Fr.)
|0
|1
|Izzy Miller (Jr.)
|0
|1