Box: Villa Duchesne 7, Summit 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villa Duchesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|10-10
|3-2
|41/2
|53/3
|Villa Duchesne
|17-2
|7-1
|102/5
|17/1
|Villa Duchesne
|G
|A
|Katie Crump (#1, Fr.)
|3
|0
|Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)
|1
|3
|Garner Hostnik (#18, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kaki Dolan (#12, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Elle Jones (#2, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ella Anthon (#11, So.)
|0
|1
|Gigi Edwards (#7, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Caroline Busch (#14, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Hannah Brown (#5, Jr.)
|0
|1
