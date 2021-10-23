 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Villa Duchesne 7, Summit 0
0 comments

Box: Villa Duchesne 7, Summit 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Summit00000
Villa Duchesne00007
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit10-103-241/253/3
Villa Duchesne17-27-1102/517/1
Villa DuchesneGA
Katie Crump (#1, Fr.)30
Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)13
Garner Hostnik (#18, Sr.)10
Kaki Dolan (#12, Sr.)10
Elle Jones (#2, Jr.)10
Ella Anthon (#11, So.)01
Gigi Edwards (#7, Jr.)01
Caroline Busch (#14, Sr.)01
Hannah Brown (#5, Jr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News