Box: Villa Duchesne 8, Westminster 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villa Duchesne
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|2-5
|1-3
|10/1
|23/3
|Villa Duchesne
|7-0
|2-0
|46/7
|7/1
|Villa Duchesne
|G
|A
|Gigi Edwards (#7, Jr.)
|4
|1
|Elle Jones (#2, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Kaki Dolan (#12, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Ella Anthon (#11, So.)
|0
|2
|Garner Hostnik (#18, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Caroline Busch (#14, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Katie Crump (#1, Fr.)
|0
|1
