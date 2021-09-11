 Skip to main content
Box: Villa Duchesne 8, Westminster 0
1234Final
Westminster00000
Villa Duchesne31138
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster2-51-310/123/3
Villa Duchesne7-02-046/77/1
Villa DuchesneGA
Gigi Edwards (#7, Jr.)41
Elle Jones (#2, Jr.)20
Kaki Dolan (#12, Sr.)02
Georgia Leary (#4, Jr.)02
Ella Anthon (#11, So.)02
Garner Hostnik (#18, Sr.)10
Caroline Busch (#14, Sr.)10
Katie Crump (#1, Fr.)01

