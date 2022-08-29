 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Villa Duchesne 9, Nerinx Hall 2

  • 0
1234Final
Nerinx Hall01012
Villa Duchesne41229
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall0-10-12/29/9
Villa Duchesne1-01-09/92/2

Nerinx Hall
Individual stats have not been reported.

Villa DuchesneGA
Georgia Leary (Sr.)50
Gigi Edwards (Sr.)23
Elle Jones (Sr.)11
Colleen McKillip (Jr.)10
Hannah Brown (Sr.)01
Ella Anthon (Jr.)01
Elizabeth Kraeger (Sr.)01
Katie Crump (So.)01
Margot Leary01

