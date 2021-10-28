Calcari mixes offense and defense to create sweet semifinal win for MICDS

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — MICDS senior Brecken Calcari is a creator of tasty treats.
An accomplished baker and entrepreneur, Calcari produces a wide assortment of delectable desserts for all who order from Breck’s Bakery.
“I bake cakes, cookies, pretty much anything,” Calcari said.
That versatility in the kitchen has been matched this season by her versatility on the field hockey turf as the shutdown defender has turned into a dynamic postseason scorer.
Calcari scored a goal and her calm defensive presence helped to stave off a furious comeback attempt as MICDS defeated John Burroughs 3-1 in a Midwest Field Hockey Tournament semifinal Thursday at SportPort.
MICDS (15-4) will face Villa Duchesne (19-2-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Midwest Tournament championship.
Calcari, who scored only twice during the regular season, tallied her fifth goal of the playoffs to stake MICDS to a 3-0 advantage in the first half. Calcari provided the insert on the sixth penalty corner opportunity for the Rams. After a scrum ensued near the goal mouth, she calmly retrieved the ball, picked her spot and fired it into the cage.
“I just saw the ball there, and thought, ‘I’m not going to miss this,’ ” Calcari said.
Calcari’s goal was the cherry on top of a brilliant first half by MICDS.
Senior Anna Lochhead earned the first MICDS corner just 35 seconds into the game and relentless offensive pressure from the Rams continued from there. On the Rams’ second corner opportunity, Lochhead sent a pass into the circle that freshman Caroline Birkel deflected into the top corner of the cage to put MICDS ahead 1-0.
“I was so happy,” Birkel said. “We really needed that. It really built that momentum.”
That momentum resulted in a pair of breakaway attempts by senior Kate Oliver. On the first one, she side-stepped the charging John Burroughs goalkeeper and fired a shot that missed inches wide. On her next attempt, she maneuvered for a sure goal, but her shot was stopped by the leg of a defender in the goal crease and Oliver was awarded a stroke.
“I had that breakaway that I missed by hitting the side of the net and the biggest thing in any pressure situation is to just flush it out of my mind and focus on the next play,” Oliver said.
Oliver cashed in on her stroke attempt to give MICDS a two-goal lead and Calcari found the cage less than three minutes later to build a commanding 3-0 cushion at halftime.
“They had great energy all day, at school, high-fives, little team snacks, they’ve really enjoyed being together, and they were not willing to make this the last time they were going to be together,” MICDS coach Lynn Mittler said.
But John Burroughs would not go away quietly.
Sophomore Katherine Pruitt fired a shot that required an excellent right toe save from MICDS goalie Kendall Curry, and with 12 minutes 26 seconds to play, senior Grace Pottebaum blasted a shot off a corner that closed the deficit to 3-1.
John Burroughs earned three more corners in the fourth corner, but two excellent saves by Curry and the leadership of Calcari on defense slowed the Bombers momentum.
“I think I’m a calming presence. I talk a lot and I’m giving a lot of direction and I think that helps a lot for the (midfielders) and the other backs,” Calcari said.
Calcari has given the Rams a new dynamic with her versatility.
“She’s willing to do what the team needs and the team needs her to play defense and score goals and she’s found a way to do that,” Mittler said.
And with a win on Saturday, the Rams may call on Calcari to show off her other exceptional talent.
Balanced attack propels Villa Duchesne over Cor Jesu
Villa Duchesne boasts one of the area’s top scorers in Gigi Edwards.
But on Thursday, the Saints showed they can generate scoring from a variety of players.
Senior Ava Gueck came off the bench to break a scoreless tie near the end of the first half. She was one of five different goal scorers as the Saints defeated Cor Jesu 5-0 in the opening semifinal at Sportport.
Cor Jesu defeated Villa Duchesne 1-0 on the final day of the regular season by flustering the Saints on their corner opportunities, and on Thursday, the Chargers again employed a defensive fortress in the first half.
Edwards and junior Elle Jones were denied on a pair of excellent saves from Cor Jesu junior Sydney Spieckerman, and the defense, led by senior Kate Hamel, rebuffed the first three Villa Duchesne corner attempts.
But just two minutes after her insertion into the game, Gueck deflected a perfect Edwards centering pass into the cage to put Villa Duchesne ahead 1-0 with just 1:12 remaining in the half.
“I’ve been told a million times to keep my stick down, so I kept my stick down,” Gueck said. “Gigi had a perfect pass in and it just tipped off my stick.”
Gueck’s goal began a wave of momentum in the second half that has been the hallmark of the Saints. Sophomore Ella Anthon scored on a reverse shot, junior Hannah Brown pounced on a loose ball in the crease and freshman Katie Crump scored off a corner in an explosive five-minute stretch in the third quarter that put Villa Duchesne ahead 4-0.