Calcari mixes offense and defense to create sweet semifinal win for MICDS

Calcari’s goal was the cherry on top of a brilliant first half by MICDS.

Senior Anna Lochhead earned the first MICDS corner just 35 seconds into the game and relentless offensive pressure from the Rams continued from there. On the Rams’ second corner opportunity, Lochhead sent a pass into the circle that freshman Caroline Birkel deflected into the top corner of the cage to put MICDS ahead 1-0.

“I was so happy,” Birkel said. “We really needed that. It really built that momentum.”

That momentum resulted in a pair of breakaway attempts by senior Kate Oliver. On the first one, she side-stepped the charging John Burroughs goalkeeper and fired a shot that missed inches wide. On her next attempt, she maneuvered for a sure goal, but her shot was stopped by the leg of a defender in the goal crease and Oliver was awarded a stroke.

“I had that breakaway that I missed by hitting the side of the net and the biggest thing in any pressure situation is to just flush it out of my mind and focus on the next play,” Oliver said.

Oliver cashed in on her stroke attempt to give MICDS a two-goal lead and Calcari found the cage less than three minutes later to build a commanding 3-0 cushion at halftime.