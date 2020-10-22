Callier scores twice, leads high-scoring Westminster past Oakville

FRONTENAC — The Westminster field hockey team is on a goal-scoring tear.
And junior KK Pruett has pinpointed the reason.
“This is the closest our team has been in years and I think that helps us put plays together on the field,” Pruett said.
Pruett opened the scoring, senior Elise Callier scored twice and freshman Mia Scheulen dished out a pair of assists as Westminster defeated Oakville 3-0 in the Midwest Field Hockey State Tournament at Villa Duchesne on Thursday.
Westminster (6-3), which scored at least three goals for the sixth time this season, will play Saturday at Lafayette (9-2) in a round of 16 contest at 2 p.m.
After heavy rains made the Westminster field unplayable, the contest was moved to Condie Field at Villa Duchesne, the spot where last season the Wildcats pulled off a major playoff upset in a 3-2 victory over Parkway West to earn a trip to the round of 16.
On that afternoon against the Longhorns, Pruett scored the game-winning goal. She repeated the feat six minutes into the contest on Thursday.
Scheulen accepted a pass in the midfield, made a nifty stickhandle around a defender and launched a 25-yard line-drive pass in the direction of Pruett, who she heard calling her name at the far post.
“It was in the air, so I tried to settle it with my stick,” Pruett said. “I saw the goalie, pulled it around her and reversed it in. It was exciting to get that first goal.”
The Wildcats rode the momentum and six minutes later put another goal on the board when Callier corralled a speeding pass, dribbled into the circle and launched a laser inside the far post for a two-goal lead.
“I just go with whatever my gut tells me, so I did a little spin move, whacked it and somehow got a lot of power on it,” Callier said.
Midway through the second quarter, the Westminster forward line struck again. This time, Scheulen settled a difficult pass in the circle and delivered a no-look, reverse pass to Callier to deposit into the cage.
“I saw a gap in the defense, Ellie was cutting through and it got to her,” Scheulen said of her highlight-reel assist.
Oakville (5-1) had its share of chances in the first half, but could not find the cage. Senior Katie Leeker launched a dangerous shot off the Tigers’ first corner, but it was booted away by the leg pad of Westminster goalie Katie Huang. Later, Leeker sent a pass through the circle that senior Mackenzie Deutschmann tipped inches wide.
“We weren’t ready for their speed and skill on the forward line. It took us a minute to get up to their speed, but unfortunately Westminster capitalized and we didn’t,” Oakville coach Christina Gambaro said.
Oakville, a team with 11 seniors, got off to a 3-0 start this season, but concerns of possible COVID-19 exposure forced the Tigers to miss a week of practice, four games and threatened the remainder of their season. The Tigers did return to play and notched wins over Webster Groves and Lindbergh before entering the postseason.
“It was tough. It did break up the momentum we had going,” Gambaro said. “But Katie Leeker, who has been the heart of our program, really kept everybody upbeat. I really owe a lot to her because she really kept the players in it.”
After scoring just 19 goals in 21 games last season, Westminster has scored 30 goals in just nine games this year and is riding a wave of confidence.
“We’ve been able to accomplish things this year that I don’t think any of us would have imagined,” Pruett said.
