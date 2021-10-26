Cor Jesu continues surge with shutout of St. Joseph's to make Midwest Tournament semifinals

FRONTENAC — One day prior to the a state quarterfinal playoff game last season, Cor Jesu senior Kate Hamel learned she would need to quarantine and miss the remainder of the postseason.
On Tuesday, she played like she was making up for lost time.
Hamel excelled on defense and Emery Schlueter scored the lone goal to propel Cor Jesu to a 1-0 victory over St. Joseph’s in a Midwest Tournament field hockey quarterfinal Tuesday at St. Joseph’s.
Cor Jesu (11-6-1) advanced to the Midwest Tournament semifinals for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons and will face Villa Duchesne (18-2-2) at 4 p.m. Thursday at SportPort.
MICDS (14-4) will play John Burroughs (14-5) at 5:30 p.m. in the second semifinal. Both games will be rematches of state semifinal games from last season.
Hamel played in another gear from the outset, intercepting passes, crouching for block tackles and turning around St. Joseph’s attempts to enter the circle. But the Angels continued to apply offensive pressure throughout the first half.
A steal by St. Joseph’s junior Ainsley Horstman set up the first Angels’ penalty corner and senior Alyssa Yelton forced a second corner as time expired in the first half, but both attempts were denied by Hamel and the Chargers.
“It was stressful because the last time we played them we lost 2-0 and they scored both goals on defensive corners, so our philosophy was not to let the ball hit our feet in the circle and not to give them any corners,” Hamel said. “That didn’t exactly pan out, but I think we did a good job of getting it out of the circle with our sticks.”
An explosive start to the third quarter by St. Joseph’s senior captain Kelly Dean put more stress on the Cor Jesu defense.
Dean centered a pass that barely hopped over the stick of sophomore Lauren Miner, who stood at the side of a vacant cage. Then, Dean’s hustle earned another St. Joseph’s corner and caused more anxious moments for the Chargers as junior Sabrina Schultz’s shot produced a loose ball in front of the goal that Hamel calmly guided aside.
“St. Joseph’s is a phenomenal team and they are very good at just getting it in your face and making you defend it,” Cor Jesu coach Audrey Ploesser said.
But just 1 minute 18 seconds later, Cor Jesu found its best offensive chance of the game and Schlueter capitalized.
Sophomore Jordan Sadler found room on the left side of the field and sent a pass into the circle that bounded between several players before finding a home on Schlueter’s stick in front of the cage to give Cor Jesu a 1-0 lead.
“(Sadler) crossed it, I was right there, and I just dished it into the corner (of the goal) and then everyone came running after me,” Schlueter said.
St. Joseph’s, looking for its first semifinal berth since 2016, came at the Chargers in waves in the final quarter. A fourth St. Joseph’s corner was thwarted by Cor Jesu senior defender Kate Johannes, and junior Bella Uxa intercepted a final corner opportunity in the closing seconds.
But the defensive play of the game came when junior goalie Sydney Spieckerman flung her right pad in the path of a laser from close range by St. Joseph’s junior Izzie Hibey to preserve the lead late in the fourth quarter.
“My adrenaline was pumping so I really don’t remember much about that save,” Spieckerman said.
Spieckerman, who played junior varsity last season, emerged as the starter midway through the season and has helped the Chargers earn four shutouts in their last five games.
“My main goal when I started the season was to try to get playing time and improve and I feel I did that, as well as our whole team,” Spieckerman said. “We’ve come a long way from the beginning of the season.”
Cor Jesu, which lost 10 seniors to graduation, began the season with a 2-5-1 record, but the emergence of players Spieckerman and freshman forward Molly Stutte, and the leadership of Hamel and Schlueter have helped the Chargers win nine of their last 10 games, including a 1-0 shutout of Villa Duchesne in the regular season finale — the first time in 27 games a team from Missouri had defeated the Saints.
“We have great team chemistry, we always go hard at practice and making it to the final four has been our goal since the beginning of the season,” Schlueter said.
And after last season’s sudden and disappointing news, it is an experience Hamel will cherish.
“This is my first time playing deep into the playoffs, and I’m really excited to go to the final four,” Hamel said.