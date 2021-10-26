Cor Jesu continues surge with shutout of St. Joseph's to make Midwest Tournament semifinals

“(Sadler) crossed it, I was right there, and I just dished it into the corner (of the goal) and then everyone came running after me,” Schlueter said.

St. Joseph’s, looking for its first semifinal berth since 2016, came at the Chargers in waves in the final quarter. A fourth St. Joseph’s corner was thwarted by Cor Jesu senior defender Kate Johannes, and junior Bella Uxa intercepted a final corner opportunity in the closing seconds.

But the defensive play of the game came when junior goalie Sydney Spieckerman flung her right pad in the path of a laser from close range by St. Joseph’s junior Izzie Hibey to preserve the lead late in the fourth quarter.

“My adrenaline was pumping so I really don’t remember much about that save,” Spieckerman said.

Spieckerman, who played junior varsity last season, emerged as the starter midway through the season and has helped the Chargers earn four shutouts in their last five games.

“My main goal when I started the season was to try to get playing time and improve and I feel I did that, as well as our whole team,” Spieckerman said. “We’ve come a long way from the beginning of the season.”