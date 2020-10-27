Cor Jesu pulls together, grinds past Lafayette in Midwest Tournament quarterfinal

Along with Stutte, Cor Jesu junior defender Kate Hamel also missed the game due to a quarantine situation.

“It was an obstacle we had to overcome, but we came out today and said that we’re going to play for them, so we dedicated the game to them, and these girls played their hearts out,” Ploesser said.

The game, which was evenly played in the first quarter, began to tilt in favor of Lafayette on the silky stickhandling of senior Mia Simpson.

The Lindenwood University commit weaved her way through defenders and sent a dangerous pass into the goal crease that needed to be booted away by Cor Jesu goalie Elise Adrian. That play started a flurry that included three corner opportunities and a shot from senior Elayna Malak that required another save by Adrian.

“I play with Elayna and Mia on my club team and I know how good they are,” McArthur said. “We knew coming into the game that we had to stop them in order to stop (Lafayette) from scoring.”

After a scoreless first half, Simpson again earned a corner opportunity to open the third quarter, but her shot attempt sailed harmlessly wide.

Less than a minute later, Schmidt was on the receiving end of a midfield pass from junior Emery Schlueter with plenty of room to operate.