Cor Jesu pulls together, grinds past Lafayette in Midwest Tournament quarterfinal

WILDWOOD — Audible gasps could be heard at the end of practice Monday when field hockey coach Audrey Ploesser broke the news.
Two Cor Jesu starters, including senior co-captain and leading scorer Caroline Stutte, had been forced into quarantine because of possible COVID-19 exposure and would not be playing for the Chargers’ in their Midwest Tournament quarterfinal match Tuesday at Lafayette.
“When we found out, we were all a little frantic," Chargets senior Faith Schmidt said. "But in school (Tuesday) we were able to take a chill pill and calm down.”
Senior Ellie McArthur, who stands in the cage with Stutte during defensive corners, taped a photo of Stutte in uniform onto the side of her stick.
“I made sure she was in net with us,” McArthur said.
Schmidt scored the game-winning goal and McArthur anchored a stellar defensive performance as Cor Jesu defeated Lafayette 1-0 to advance to the Midwest Tournament semifinals for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons.
Cor Jesu (8-3) advanced to face Villa Duchesne (12-0) at 4 p.m. Thursday in the opening semifinal at SportSport in Maryland Heights.
John Burroughs (7-1) will play MICDS (6-2) at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the other semifinal.
Along with Stutte, Cor Jesu junior defender Kate Hamel also missed the game due to a quarantine situation.
“It was an obstacle we had to overcome, but we came out today and said that we’re going to play for them, so we dedicated the game to them, and these girls played their hearts out,” Ploesser said.
The game, which was evenly played in the first quarter, began to tilt in favor of Lafayette on the silky stickhandling of senior Mia Simpson.
The Lindenwood University commit weaved her way through defenders and sent a dangerous pass into the goal crease that needed to be booted away by Cor Jesu goalie Elise Adrian. That play started a flurry that included three corner opportunities and a shot from senior Elayna Malak that required another save by Adrian.
“I play with Elayna and Mia on my club team and I know how good they are,” McArthur said. “We knew coming into the game that we had to stop them in order to stop (Lafayette) from scoring.”
After a scoreless first half, Simpson again earned a corner opportunity to open the third quarter, but her shot attempt sailed harmlessly wide.
Less than a minute later, Schmidt was on the receiving end of a midfield pass from junior Emery Schlueter with plenty of room to operate.
“I saw Emery carrying it up and two defenders coming toward her, and luckily she passed it before they got to her," Schmidt said. "From then on, it was just a straight path to goal.”
Schmidt cut across the front of the goal, put the ball on her backhand and snuck it between the pads of Lancers goalie Sabrina Epstein to vault Cor Jesu into the lead.
“I was just trying to get it on net,” Schmidt said.
For the remainder of the third quarter, the Chargers were in survival mode as Simpson took over the game.
The area’s second-leading scorer with 15 goals and nine assists, Simpson created chance after chance, starting with her own backhand attempt on a 2-on-1 that sailed inches wide. She launched three dangerous shots — two required saves by Adrian and one was deflected wide by the photo of Stutte on the stick of McArthur.
“It was all hands on deck," McArthur said. "There were a few times it got frantic, but we had to stay calm, stay put together and keep up communication."
Lafayette earned six corners after Schmidt’s goal, but excellent defense by senior Margaret Gillam, McArthur and Schmidt, who replaced Stutte in net during defensive corners, kept the Lancers from tying the score.
“I had to step up for Stutte," Schmidt said. "It was challenging, I hadn’t rushed for a while, but it was all good."
Late in the fourth quarter, a shot by Lafayette sophomore 14-goal scorer Lene Rossouw missed the far post by a fraction, and Malak had a final attempt blocked by Chargers senior Caitlin Struckhoff, who laid her stick in front of the goal to keep it from reaching Adrian.
“(Cor Jesu) played tough defense," Lafayette coach Melissa Schroeder said. "We got plenty of scoring opportunities, but that’s what happens in this stage of the game, they capitalized and we didn’t.”
And for the Chargers to overcome the high-powered offense of Lafayette, they first had to mentally overcome the sudden absence of two of their teammates.
“The big thing was staying positive," McArthur said. "We rallied around our missing players and grinded it out."
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
Lafayette vs. Cor Jesu field hockey
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.