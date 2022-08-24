D: Annie Ryan, senior, St. Joseph’s

Scored four goals and added three assists playing as a defender and defensive-minded midfielder. Ryan used her fitness and creativity to move the ball out of danger and consistently originated scoring opportunities from her back line position, helping St. Joseph’s earn a 12-6 overall record. She has committed to play for Ohio University.
