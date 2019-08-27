Subscribe for 99¢
Taylor Etling, Cor Jesu

Etling returns to anchor a defense that pitched 12 shutouts, secured a 16-5-1 record and earned a trip to the Midwest Tournament semifinals last season. Etling’s superb quickness to the ball and outstanding positioning were instrumental in holding Villa Duchesne and MICDS to just one goal apiece during their regular-season meetings. She will continue her playing career at Indiana University.