Dry leads Whitfield to win; Lafayette, Ladue and Nerinx Hall advance

Senior Shaya Dry scored twice to lead Whitfield to a 2-0 victory over Edwardsville at Principia on Thursday.

Dry scored her sixth and seventh goals of the season by finding the cage in the second and fourth quarters. Senior goalie Liz Bierhals notched her fourth solo shutout.

Whitfield (8-9) snapped a four-game losing streak and will travel to play at No. 4 seed St. Joseph’s (11-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Lafayette 3, Clayton 0 — Lafayette scored three goals in the fourth quarter, two by sophomore Olivia Williams, to propel the Lancers to victory.

Hannah Werk broke the scoreless deadlock with her second goal of the season and Williams added her 19th and 20th of the season to seal the win.

Lafayette (14-9-1), which won its seventh consecutive game, advanced to face No. 6 seed Lindbergh (13-0) at 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s.

Ladue 8, Parkway Central 0 — Junior Olivia Goeke scored three goals and added two assists to power Ladue over Parkway Central.

Julia Tullman scored twice and Samantha Hillman, Emerson Linden and Lucy Lochmoeller also found the back of the cage as Ladue found the net six times in the first half.