Dry leads Whitfield to win; Lafayette, Ladue and Nerinx Hall advance

Senior Shaya Dry scored twice to lead Whitfield to a 2-0 victory over Edwardsville at Principia on Thursday.
Dry scored her sixth and seventh goals of the season by finding the cage in the second and fourth quarters. Senior goalie Liz Bierhals notched her fourth solo shutout.
Whitfield (8-9) snapped a four-game losing streak and will travel to play at No. 4 seed St. Joseph’s (11-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Lafayette 3, Clayton 0 — Lafayette scored three goals in the fourth quarter, two by sophomore Olivia Williams, to propel the Lancers to victory.
Hannah Werk broke the scoreless deadlock with her second goal of the season and Williams added her 19th and 20th of the season to seal the win.
Lafayette (14-9-1), which won its seventh consecutive game, advanced to face No. 6 seed Lindbergh (13-0) at 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s.
Ladue 8, Parkway Central 0 — Junior Olivia Goeke scored three goals and added two assists to power Ladue over Parkway Central.
Julia Tullman scored twice and Samantha Hillman, Emerson Linden and Lucy Lochmoeller also found the back of the cage as Ladue found the net six times in the first half.
Ladue (9-6-2), which won for the sixth time in its last eight games, advanced to face No. 8 seed Visitation (6-8-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday at MICDS.
Oakville 2, Parkway South 1 — Hannah Wilhite scored her first goal of the season to help Oakville earn a victory over Parkway South at Principia.
Olivia Hulsey scored her fourth of the year, and Kaitlyn Halamicek and Grace Kestler added assists for the Tigers, which won their first postseason game since 2017.
Sydney Buehrer scored her fourth goal of the postseason for Parkway South.
Oakville (8-5) will travel to play at No. 3 seed John Burroughs (12-5) at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Nerinx Hall 4, Notre Dame 0 — Nerinx Hall used four different goal scorers to soar past Notre Dame on Thursday at Lafayette.
Ellie Girsch, Erica Smith, Kate Uhlenbrock and Katherine Urschler all found the back of the cage for the Markers, who broke open a one-goal halftime lead.
Rani McBride earned the shutout in goal for Nerinx Hall (9-11-1), which advanced to face No. 5 seed Cor Jesu (9-6-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday at John Burroughs.
Marquette 1, St. Dominic 0 — Abby Aipperspach scored her first goal of the season to propel Marquette to a victory over St. Dominic.
Aipperspach scored in the second quarter and the defense held on from there to give coach Nina Walters her 100th victory at the helm of the Mustangs.