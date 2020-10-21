Dry, Sansone each score twice to lead Whitfield to playoff win over St. Dominic

CREVE COEUR — Whitfield junior Shaya Dry gathers her fellow attackers before every offensive corner opportunity, discusses the plan and then leads the team in a synchronous clap, like a football team breaking a huddle.
“That was implemented this season just to get us in unison so we’re focused and thinking on the same level.” Dry said
That level was off the charts Wednesday.
Dry and junior Tia Sansone each scored twice as Whitfield scored on four of its 10 corner opportunities to defeat St. Dominic 4-1 in the opening round of the Midwest Field Hockey State Tournament at Whitfield.
Whitfield (4-7) advanced to the round of 16 and will travel to face Cor Jesu (4-3) at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
The prowess on penalty corners began quickly as Whitfield earned its first attempt just one minute into the contest. Senior Sarah Schott delivered the insert to Dry, who dribbled to her left and laced a shot that found the angled stick of Sansone and then the back of the cage for a quick 1-0 lead.
“I try to look for Tia because she is one of our best tippers and I know she can get that goal for us,” Dry said.
The speed of Dry, Schott and freshman Bretton Brantingham through the midfield resulted in several early fouls by St. Dominic players trying to slow down their progress. Yellow cards issued to Gabby Povich and Ashley Hornyk gave the Warriors a two-player advantage and offered Whitfield another corner opportunity with no time remaining in the first quarter.
Again, the creativity of the Whitfield players was on display.
Senior Zoe Brandenstein faked as if she was about to receive the insert and instead let it travel to Dry, who dribbled to her right and unleashed a laser inside the far post for a two-goal cushion.
“I’m somewhat of an actress," Brandenstein said of her art of subterfuge. "I try to pretend like I’m getting the ball and then I try to throw in a fake pull so that it throws off the defense.”
The unification of the Warriors is evident during corner opportunities, but it also was on display prior to the game when Brandenstein leads the team through visualization exercises to allow the players to picture success on the field.
“I help them gain composure before the game and visualize what the game is going to look like, and I think that’s really helped us since we started that,” Brandenstein said.
Midway through the second quarter, Dry entered the circle and sent the ball into an opponent’s foot, earning another corner.
This time, the combination of a Brandenstein fake, a Dry shot and a Sansone tip produced the third goal off a corner opportunity in the Warriors’ first four attempts and a 3-goal lead.
But the final four minutes of the first half belonged to St. Dominic. The Crusaders drew their first corner opportunity with 3 minutes and 28 seconds to play in the half and earned four more prior to halftime. On the final attempt, Povich dribbled around a defender and fired a shot Paige Deeken tipped into the goal to cut the deficit to 3-1 at intermission.
“When you have five defensive corners in a row, you’re bound to give up a goal,” Whitfield coach Maggie Young said.
And St. Dominic (4-6) used that momentum to dominate the opening minutes of the third quarter, earning three more corners. Lilly Brengarth fired a cage-seeking shot that was tipped inches wide by a defender’s stick, and Povich sent a pass to the far post that barely eluded the stick of Claire Sanders that would have resulted in a tap-in goal.
“St. Dominic came out with a vengeance in that second half and they were not backing down,” Young said. “They’re a scrappy team, they’re a tough team and we were a little caught off guard in that third quarter.”
But Whitfield (4-7) held the pursuing Crusaders off the scoreboard, gradually changed the momentum and earned one more corner opportunity early in the fourth quarter.
Again, a unifying clap preceded an Emmy-worthy decoy by Brandenstein and a cage-seeking missile by Dry to open a three-goal cushion.
“We took some time to get back to our game, but once we did, you could feel the shift in our direction and the kids felt it, too,” Young said.
For St. Dominic coach Beckey Patterson, the ability to play such a competitive playoff game against a strong Whitfield team is an indication of just how far the Crusaders have progressed this season.
“They can see that all the stick skills and silly little drills we did in the preseason were all leading up to this game and that hard work really pays off in the end,” Patterson said.
And ultimately, it was the unity and creativity of Whitfield, especially during penalty corners, that propelled the Warriors to the next round.
“There was a lot of excitement to get all of these players involved in different aspects and they executed,” Young said. “It was fun to watch really pretty hockey on the field.”
In other action Wednesday, Nerinx Hall defeated Parkway South 7-0, Summit defeated Webster Groves 6-1, and Marquette defeated Eureka 1-0.
