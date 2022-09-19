Edwards nets hat trick to propel Villa Duchesne over MICDS in state final rematch

LADUE — Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft saw the foot sliding off the accelerator Monday.

After watching MICDS dominate the opening minutes of the second quarter, resulting in a goal that cut the Villa Duchesne lead in half, Graft called a timeout hoping to get her team back up to full speed.

“We were a little sluggish, so we called timeout and regrouped,” Graft said. “Once they heard a little tough love, they got moving again.”

And toughness is in the DNA of senior Gigi Edwards.

Playing with a bandage over her right eye and a protective wrap around her head, Edwards notched a hat trick, including the momentum-switching goal late in the second quarter as Villa Duchesne defeated MICDS 5-2 in a battle of the area's two most accomplished teams of the decade.

Villa Duchesne or MICDS have won eight of the last nine Midwest Field Hockey Tournament state championships, and the teams have met in the state title game four of the previous five seasons, including a 2-0 victory by the Saints in last year's title game.

Villa Duchesne (9-3) began Monday's contest with enthusiasm, fresh off a trip to Louisville where it played three nationally ranked opponents.

Edwards capitalized on the Saints’ third corner opportunity in the first seven minutes by corralling a rebound, whirling around and a firing a shot that deflected off a defender’s arm and into the cage.

On the fifth corner of the first quarter, junior Ella Anthon tipped home a shot attempt from senior Hannah Brown to stake Villa Duchesne to an early 2-0 lead.

“We’re always told to have our sticks down and I saw the ball come through, it bounced off my stick and hit the back board,” Anthon said.

But the combination of a busy weekend, a humid day and a two-goal lead removed some of the Saints’ swagger, and MICDS (3-5-1) pounced.

Sophomore Caroline Birkel earned two penalty corners for the Rams early in the second quarter and only the timely block tackles of Villa Duchesne senior Cecelia Kraeger and freshman Margot Leary kept the ball from entering the Saints’ cage.

Moments later, Birkel sent another pass into the circle that eluded defenders and came to rest on the stick of junior Savannah Whittle, who lifted it over the shoulder of Saints’ goalie Anna Puschel and into the top of the cage to cut the deficit to 2-1.

It was the first goal Villa Duchesne had allowed to MICDS in five games, since Dartmouth junior Caroline Carr swatted home the game-winner with under five minutes to play in the 2019 state championship game.

“We have been moving people around all season. A lot people are learning new combos and learning new positions, and at the beginning of the second quarter, we were really making those connections,” MICDS coach Lynn Mittler said.

Immediately after the Whittle goal, Graft called timeout to reconnect with her team.

“It’s easy when you’re (ahead) and you just want to sit back and say, ‘We’ll we’re up,’ but you have to keep pushing,” Graft said. “MICDS is always an amazing team and they’re never going to stop playing. And I think the girls needed a little reminder of that.”

Edwards, playing for the first time since suffering a gash over her right eye in Louisville that kept her out of two games, soon performed her specialty. She flawlessly handled the ball with one arm on her stick, outraced defenders down the right sideline and earned a penalty corner.

On the ensuing corner, she stickhandled her way between defenders and snuck a well-placed shot just inside the far post to give Villa Duchesne a 3-1 lead.

“Carrying (the ball) with one hand is so much easier because you can get it out in front of you,” Edwards said. “Using my speed is such a big factor with me and I try to utilize it to get around a player to either score or make space for a teammate to score.”

Brown took a pass from junior Colleen McKillip and deposited the second Villa Duchesne goal in a 1 minute 42 second span to widen the lead to 4-1 at halftime.

“If we could have that two minutes back, we are in a different situation, but I love the way we competed the entire game,” Mittler said.

That compete level was exemplified by goalie Kendall Curry, who made 17 saves and Birkel who scored a second MICDS goal off a penalty corner in the final seconds.

But it was the tough love shown by Graft and the toughness of Edwards, who earned her hat trick midway through the fourth quarter, that allowed Villa Duchesne to keep its foot on the gas throughout the second half.

And for Edwards, the tough games played in Kentucky, which included a 4-3 victory against Louisville Assumption, and close losses to Louisville Sacred Heart and Wyoming Seminary (Pa.), helped the Saints stabilize a tenuous second quarter on Monday.

“We play such tough competition and we have to figure it out as the game goes,” Edwards said. “We’re growing as team more and more.”