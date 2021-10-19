Edwardsville proves it belongs with big win over Westminster

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Lilly Berry wanted to send a message.
A senior on the Edwardsville High field hockey team, the only team from the Metro East, Berry and her teammates did not compete in any games last season due to interstate coronavirus restrictions.
Thus, the Tigers did not participate in the postseason.
“We’re still here,” Berry said. “We still have a strong program.”
Berry scored the game-winning goal and junior Taylor Mollett made seven saves to propel Edwardsville to a 1-0 victory over Westminster in the opening round of the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament on Tuesday.
Edwardsville (4-13-1) snapped a 12-game losing streak and advanced to face Whitfield (7-9) at 4 p.m. Thursday at Principia.
Berry’s goal was the reward of the communication and confidence the Tigers showed after a first half where Westminster dominated in possession time and scoring chances.
Led by sophomore Mia Scheulen, Westminster (5-13) earned six corners and blasted five shots on cage in the first half, all booted aside by Mollett. In the Tigers’ previous encounter with Westminster, a 3-1 loss on Sept. 27, the junior goalie surrendered three goals to Scheulen, two in the first quarter.
Mollett was prepared for the rockets that originated from Scheulen on Tuesday.
“I knew (Scheulen) was a strong player going in, so I watched some film, prepared myself and took my precautions,” Mollett said.
Mollett rejected a low laser from the stick of Scheulen early in the first quarter and repeated the feat with the other leg pad with 20 seconds remaining in the half. But in between those dangerous shots, the outstanding defense of senior Sydnee Campbell and junior Avary Osborne kept the game scoreless.
“We just trusted each other and knew that we had each other’s backs,” Osborne said of the Tigers’ first half defensive effort.
The ability to keep the ball out of the net in the first half gave Edwardsville the momentum it needed to start the second half. Excellent midfield play by sophomore Chase Chrenka turned defense to offense and started an Edwardsville push that led to the game-winning goal.
Chrenka sent a pass ahead to junior Tehani Johnson, who dribbled past a defender and fired a pass near the goal mouth that squirted past defenders and onto the stick of Berry, who used a reverse shot to sneak it inside the post for the lone tally.
“Throughout the season, our offense has been able to push and attack, but when the other team scores the first goal, we deflate,” Edwardsville coach Jaimee Henderson said. “Getting the first goal today allowed us to use that as motivation to keep pushing forward.”
Early in the fourth quarter, Edwardsville senior Lily Wittkamp sent Berry in on a breakaway, but Berry’s shot slithered inches wide of the cage and allowed Westminster to mount a final charge.
A no-look, reverse pass by Scheulen sent sophomore Sadie Schmidt into the clear to earn the 10th corner of the game for the Wildcats. But Campbell bravely flew in front of a Scheulen blast to deflect it aside and preserve the victory for the Tigers.
“Our girls never gave up, we felt like if we kept shooting, we’re going to find the back (of the cage), but we never did,” Westminster coach Nancy Schmer said.
And through strong defense, outstanding goaltending and a timely goal, Edwardsville earned its first playoff victory since a 1-0 win over Parkway West in 2018.
The Tigers get another chance to prove that they are, “still here.”
“I think we were counted out pretty early because we didn’t have a season last year and we just scrimmaged against each other, so we wanted to prove we can be a competitive team, in postseason and beyond,” Campbell said.