Edwardsville proves it belongs with big win over Westminster

Mollett was prepared for the rockets that originated from Scheulen on Tuesday.

“I knew (Scheulen) was a strong player going in, so I watched some film, prepared myself and took my precautions,” Mollett said.

Mollett rejected a low laser from the stick of Scheulen early in the first quarter and repeated the feat with the other leg pad with 20 seconds remaining in the half. But in between those dangerous shots, the outstanding defense of senior Sydnee Campbell and junior Avary Osborne kept the game scoreless.

“We just trusted each other and knew that we had each other’s backs,” Osborne said of the Tigers’ first half defensive effort.

The ability to keep the ball out of the net in the first half gave Edwardsville the momentum it needed to start the second half. Excellent midfield play by sophomore Chase Chrenka turned defense to offense and started an Edwardsville push that led to the game-winning goal.

Chrenka sent a pass ahead to junior Tehani Johnson, who dribbled past a defender and fired a pass near the goal mouth that squirted past defenders and onto the stick of Berry, who used a reverse shot to sneak it inside the post for the lone tally.