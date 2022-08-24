F: Gigi Edwards, senior, Villa Duchesne

University of Louisville recruit led the area in scoring as a junior with 31 goals and 81 points while playing the season with a torn labrum in her hip. With her blistering and accurate shot, Edwards has placed in the top-four area scorers each of her first three seasons and has accumulated 60 goals and 174 points in her career.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
