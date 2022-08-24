 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F: Gigi Edwards, senior, Villa Duchesne

University of Louisville recruit led the area in scoring as a junior with 31 goals and 81 points while playing the season with a torn labrum in her hip. With her blistering and accurate shot, Edwards has placed in the top-four area scorers each of her first three seasons and has accumulated 60 goals and 174 points in her career.

