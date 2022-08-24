 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F: Olivia Williams, junior, Lafayette

Placed fourth in the area with 20 goals and 52 points. A dynamic stick handler and creative playmaker, Williams led the Lancers with five game-winning goals and helped Lafayette take an eight-game winning streak into its state quarterfinal matchup with John Burroughs, the sixth consecutive season the Lancers have reached the final eight.

