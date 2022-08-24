F: Olivia Williams, junior, Lafayette

Placed fourth in the area with 20 goals and 52 points. A dynamic stick handler and creative playmaker, Williams led the Lancers with five game-winning goals and helped Lafayette take an eight-game winning streak into its state quarterfinal matchup with John Burroughs, the sixth consecutive season the Lancers have reached the final eight.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today