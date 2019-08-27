Subscribe for 99¢
Taryn Tkachuk, Villa Duchesne field hockey and soccer

Last season’s All-Metro player of the year, Tkachuk’s 29 goals were tied for the area’s best, and nobody scored more than her seven game-winners, including the lone tally in the Saints’ 1-0 state championship victory. Possessing one of the hardest shots in the game, Tkachuk continues to develop her all-around skill, dishing out 18 assists and leading the area with 76 points last season.