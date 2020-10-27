Field hockey postseason roundup: Villa Duchesne makes Summit its 10th shutout victim of season

Gigi Edwards scored three goals while Suzy Keefer had two goals and two assists Tuesday as Villa Duchesne powered past Summit 5-0 in a Midwest Tournament field hockey quarterfinal.
The Saints (12-0) won their sixth consecutive game by shutout and 10th of the season. They advanced to face Cor Jesu (8-3) at 4 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal at SportPort Athletic Complex in Maryland Heights.
Claire Douglass earned the goalkeeping win, recording one save in 45 minutes. Paige Jackson split the shutout with Douglass, making three saves in 15 minutes of action.
Villa Duchesne beat Cor Jesu 2-0 on Oct. 2 in its third game of the season.
John Burroughs 3, Nerinx Hall 2: Esther Pottebaum, Grace Pottebaum and Ellie Strahorn scored one goal each in the Bombers' quarterfinal victory.
Riley King had two assists. Anna Duncan made four saves to earn her seventh goalkeeping win of the season.
The Bombers (7-1) advanced to play MICDS at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal at SportPort Athletic Complex in Maryland Heights. The Bombers, in the Midwest Tournament semifinals for the second consecutive season, beat MICDS 3-2 earlier this season.
MICDS 3, St. Joseph's 1: The defending Midwest Tournament champion Rams moved back into the semifinals by getting goals from three different players and two assists from Lily Baker.
Jenna Bernstein, Kate Oliver and Livie Warren all scored one goal each, and Anna Lochhead had one assist.
Ananya Radahkrishnan and Kendall Curry split time in the net for MICDS (6-2), which has won five consecutive games.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.