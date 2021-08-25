Field hockey preseason notebook: Edwardsville returns to competition; Lafayette uses disappointment as motivation

“We have four girls who are going to play at the collegiate level who were seniors last year. Had we not done the scrimmaging, they wouldn’t have had film of their senior season and they wouldn’t have been watched by those coaches,” Henderson said.

Sydnee Campbell, a senior defender, is the only returning Edwardsville player who has participated in varsity competition. She can feel a change in team energy as the season quickly approaches.

“The atmosphere around our team is just different. We’re excited to be together and we’re excited to play,” Campbell said.

Edwardsville opens its season at John Burroughs at 4 p.m. Friday and will participate in the Gateway Classic from Sept. 3-5 at SportPort International Complex.

Lafayette tries to break back into final four

In a year unlike any other, which included a late start, masks and social distancing, Lafayette had an eerily similar conclusion to its 2020 season — a heartbreaking loss one step away from the Midwest Tournament semifinals.

It was the fourth successive season the Lancers were stopped in the quarterfinal round, and the second consecutive season they outshot their opponent but lost by a one-goal margin.