Field hockey preseason notebook: Edwardsville returns to competition; Lafayette uses disappointment as motivation

After a season consisting only of practices and intrasquad scrimmages, the Edwardsville field hockey team played an actual opponent for the first time in 22 months when it participated in the preseason jamboree Aug. 21 at St. Joseph’s Academy.
“It was nice to not be coaching both teams that were playing against each other,” Edwardsville coach Jaimee Henderson said with a smile.
Edwardsville, the only school in Metro East that plays field hockey, could not compete against teams from Missouri and was too distant from other Illinois schools that play the sport due to coronavirus restrictions last fall.
When Henderson learned her team would be unable to play other teams, she could have shut down the Tigers’ season. Instead, Edwardsville players practiced three times a week and honed their skills.
“It kept them in shape, and it showed who really wanted to play if they were willing to play without competition. That’s not easy to do when there’s not a game to work towards,” said Henderson, who is in her eighth year with the Edwardsville program and fifth as head coach.
On Friday nights, Henderson organized players into two teams of equal capability, hired officials and the Tigers scrimmaged among themselves. Those scrimmages provided a chance for the Edwardsville seniors to produce game film that eventually paid dividends.
“We have four girls who are going to play at the collegiate level who were seniors last year. Had we not done the scrimmaging, they wouldn’t have had film of their senior season and they wouldn’t have been watched by those coaches,” Henderson said.
Sydnee Campbell, a senior defender, is the only returning Edwardsville player who has participated in varsity competition. She can feel a change in team energy as the season quickly approaches.
“The atmosphere around our team is just different. We’re excited to be together and we’re excited to play,” Campbell said.
Edwardsville opens its season at John Burroughs at 4 p.m. Friday and will participate in the Gateway Classic from Sept. 3-5 at SportPort International Complex.
Lafayette tries to break back into final four
In a year unlike any other, which included a late start, masks and social distancing, Lafayette had an eerily similar conclusion to its 2020 season — a heartbreaking loss one step away from the Midwest Tournament semifinals.
It was the fourth successive season the Lancers were stopped in the quarterfinal round, and the second consecutive season they outshot their opponent but lost by a one-goal margin.
“We’re right there every season in the elite eight and then the game is a winnable game but it slips through our hands,” senior Anya Shawke said. “It’s always in the back of our minds and it drives us to work harder in practices.”
Whereas team bonding activities were difficult to organize last season due to coronavirus restrictions, Lafayette players already have begun the process of becoming a tight-knit unit, starting with an overnight camping trip Aug. 19 at Babler State Park.
“We all know each other a little bit better and we bonded as a team,” senior Ana McClellan said. “Having a closer team makes practices fun and it’s one of the strengths that we have.”
Another strength is the Lancers’ explosive offense, led by the top returning goal scorer in the metro area, Lene Rossouw. The junior forward scored 14 goals last season and helped Lafayette average 3.4 goals per game. She is joined by dynamic sophomore Olivia Williams, who scored five goals and added six assists as a freshman.
“Our offense is really strong and I think that’s one of the positives of our team,” Rossouw said.
And for Shawke, the combination of talent and togetherness is how Lafayette can push the boulder to the top of the hill and reach their first state semifinal since 2016.
“We have lots of individual talent on our team so it’s just about everyone learning to play together and play off each other,” Shawke said. “We’ve really bonded as a team and we’re off to a really good start because of it.”
Lafayette opens its season against Webster Groves at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Lafayette Field Hockey Tournament. The tournament takes place Aug 27-28 and includes Marquette, Parkway South, Eureka, Kirkwood, Summit and Parkway West.