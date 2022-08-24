Field hockey preseason notebook: Villa Duchesne looks for three-peat; Lindbergh rides momentum into new season

Villa Duchesne senior Gigi Edwards has returned to her happy place.

The University of Louisville commit has not played in a meaningful field hockey game since undergoing surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in her hip, an injury she played with during every game of the Saints’ 2021 state championship season.

“I was so eager for tryouts. I didn’t pick up a stick until July, so I had to get the rust off,” Edwards said. “No injury, no pain, I’m just so excited to be able to play.”

It should not take long for Edwards, who led the area with 31 goals, 81 points and eight game-winning goals, to shake the rust off. She joins senior Georgia Leary, a Wake Forest University commit, as a potent one-two punch for Villa Duchesne.

The two were the only freshmen to make the Saints’ roster in 2019. They became passing partners and have remained so during warmups and practices throughout their four years.

“The special thing is that we’ve had each other since the beginning,” Leary said. “Obviously, she’s a huge force on the field but she’s also an encourager.”

Leary has helped Edwards stay positive during games when frustration is apparent, and Edwards is grateful for that support, especially in her attempt to return from injury.

“I’m not in my full shape right now, but she is always saying, ‘You got this,’ Edwards said. “It’s really helpful to have someone like her to push me and make me go harder each day. It’s a special chemistry we have.”

Edwards and Leary will try to lead Villa Duchesne to its 14th Midwest Tournament state title and first three-peat.

Both understand the mentality necessary to achieve that goal.

“We’re not looking behind. We’re 0-0 Villa, not state champion Villa, and it’s a new game every time we step out on that field,” Edwards said.

For Leary, bonding a new team that lost several impactful seniors to graduation is a piece of the puzzle that cannot be ignored.

“We obviously still have that goal of the state championship in the end, but we know that we need to work for each other every single game and not for ourselves,” Leary said.

Lindbergh rides wave of success into new season

It is understandable if Lindbergh players attempt a throw-in or expect a jump ball after surrendering a goal this season.

The Flyers’ field hockey team recorded a remarkable feat in 2021 by not yielding a goal all season, winning their first 13 games by a combined score of 55-0.

Even in a playoff loss to Lafayette, Lindbergh did not surrender a goal in regulation or overtime, losing in a 1v1 penalty shootout that settled a 0-0 tie.

“We weren’t expecting a whole lot last year, but we went undefeated in the (preseason) jamboree and we thought, ‘Oh, we have a chance at this,’ ” said Calista Crocker, who led the Flyers in scoring with 13 goals and 30 points.

Lindbergh opened the season with wins over Clayton, Ursuline, Webster Groves and Parkway West, teams the Flyers had not defeated in four years.

“We focused a ton on team bonding and trusting each other on the field,” senior defender Sara Polovina said. “I thought, ‘Everything we’re doing is working.’”

Lindbergh, which earned the No. 6 seed entering the Midwest Tournament, will play a more difficult schedule this season due to their success.

Crocker understands that the likeliness of giving up a goal at some point is inevitable.

“We’re expecting it, but I think it will be really disappointing at first,” Crocker said. “Our goal if we do let one in, is to go get one ourselves.”

Minding the net for Lindbergh will be senior goalie Amelia Alonzo, who will begin her first season playing field hockey but went 13-2 as the Flyers’ lacrosse goalie last season.

“She leaves everything on the field. She always gives it her all,” Polovina said.

And if Alonzo has to fish a ball out of her cage this season, junior Kylie Scott already knows the drill, despite a lack of practical experience in this area.