Field hockey preview: Oliver's love of mathematics equates to field hockey excellence

Kate Oliver loves math.
She loves numbers, percentages, equations and formulas. As a junior at MICDS, she is currently enrolled in a vector calculus course.
Oliver has used her profound understanding of mathematical principles to become one of the most prolific field hockey players in the area.
“In field hockey, I love the angles aspect of it — the angle that your stick needs to hit the ball so it goes where you want it to go, the angle when you’re trying to split someone — so I just love math. I love the problem-solving aspect of it,” Oliver said.
Oliver had to work through a serious problem last season when she hyper extended her right knee and strained her posterior cruciate ligament in a collision with a goalie at a preseason field hockey jamboree. She missed the Rams' first 15 games of the season, including a 4-1 loss to Villa Duchesne and a 6-0 loss to John Burroughs.
“I was very frustrated, just with the fact that I was watching my teammates play and I wanted to be out there with them so bad,” Oliver said. “It was really a big mental check to see how I could contribute to my team without being out on the field, so that really helped me grow as a teammate.”
With rigorous rehabilitation and just four games remaining in the regular season, Oliver was ready to reenter the Rams lineup, much to the delight of MICDS coach Lynn Mittler.
“I couldn’t wait for her to get back on the field, so she would get away from me on the bench,” Mittler joked. “The hardest thing was pulling her back out. We’d put her in for a little bit and we’d yank her out, and she would just look at you like you took all of her Halloween candy.”
Despite her abbreviated playing time, Oliver went on a goal-scoring tear. She scored 10 goals in four regular season games, then scored seven more in the playoffs. Her 17 goals ranked seventh in the metro area despite only playing in eight games.
Locked in a scoreless tie with under five minutes to play in the Midwest Tournament championship game, Oliver created her most dynamic play of the season — by using mathematics.
She dribbled down the left sideline eliminating one Villa Duchesne player after another by angling her stick and chipping the ball over the outstretched sticks of her defenders. She drove to the net with the same ferocity she used during the fateful play at the preseason jamboree, took a shot, got the rebound and sent an airborne pass to Caroline Carr, who scored the game-winner into an open cage.
“I just watched the scoring play again the other day, and to see her eliminate and eliminate and get that rebound and then Caroline put it in — there couldn’t have been a better way to score that goal,” Mittler said.
Excelling under pressure is a trait that Oliver harnessed during the spring of her freshman year. After a field hockey season where she tied Taryn Tkachuk of Villa Duchesne with an area-best 29 goals, Oliver was riding in a car with MICDS lacrosse player Katherine Rianhard, who told her that the girls lacrosse team was devoid of a goalie.
“I reached out to (MICDS lacrosse coach Kate Haffenreffer) and told her that playing goalie was something I would be interested in and asked if she would be interested in having me,” Oliver said. “For me it was just, the team needs this, I’m just going to hop in and try it.”
Oliver worked with MICDS boys lacrosse goalie coach Greg Bryan to reconfigure her technique and her brain for stopping goals instead of scoring them. She made at least 10 saves in a game nine times and helped the Rams lacrosse team reach the Midwest Tournament semifinals.
“She had never played goalie before, she comes in and she absolutely kills it. We were all just blown away at just how well she did,” said junior Anna Lochhead, who played defense on the girls lacrosse team in 2018. “Her positivity and her willingness to step up for the team — I just really admired that about her.”
Oliver’s positive attitude was put to the test this summer. As a sophomore, she verbally committed to play field hockey at Stanford University, her dream school since she was 3 years old. But in July, Stanford announced that it was cutting 11 sports from its athletic program, including field hockey.
“Stanford was my dream and when that gets stripped away from you, it was traumatic,” Oliver said. “I gave myself a 24-hour window to grieve and then I had to pivot and think about where to look next.”
Oliver has restarted her search for a place to play high-level, college field hockey and has already visited a few universities — this time on the east coast.
“I’m grateful that it happened as I was going into my junior year, and I’m grateful that I had a chance to drive up and visit colleges. All the coaches that I’ve talked to have been so understanding,” Oliver said.
Oliver has brought that same positive outlook into this autumn of uncertainty as she and her MICDS field hockey teammates prepare for a season that may or may not happen.
“I would love to have games, but the relationships that we’ve been able to develop just from being out here the first couple of practices have been amazing. Right now, we're just getting better at field hockey and getting our conditioning in, so if we do get to play, we’re going to be in great shape,” Oliver said with a laugh.
And if Oliver does get to play, there is a strong probability that she will be calculating and formulating her way to another outstanding season.
“She is a phenomenal math student and when she comes out on the field, she sees math,” Mittler said. “The way that she sees the field and can help support her teammates and explain things is a huge asset to us.”
Oliver added, “It sounds so nerdy, but my favorite thing to do is math.”
And the proof is in the stat sheet.
FIELD HOCKEY PLAYERS TO WATCH
F: Taryn Tkachuk, senior, Villa Duchesne
The two-time All-Metro player of the year, Tkachuk has led the area in scoring in each of her first three seasons. Her 43 goals last season were the most by any player in the last 20 years and her 115 points were 51 points more than the second-highest total. She has verbally committed to play at the University of Virginia.
M: Suzy Keefer, senior, Villa Duchesne
A skilled defender and passer, Keefer has finished in the top seven in scoring in each of her first three seasons. Named to the West-Midwest All-Region first team as a junior, Keefer has scored 60 goals and added 53 assists in her career, helping the Saints win consecutive Midwest Tournament championships in 2017 and 2018.
M: Olivia Bell, senior, Nerinx Hall
The engine that powers the Markers' attack, Bell scored 14 goals last season, including five during a playoff run that helped Nerinx Hall reach the Midwest Tournament semifinal round. Bell had a knack for excelling in late game situations and led the Markers in game-winning goals. She has verbally committed to play at Syracuse University.
D: Lily Baker, senior, MICDS
The center back for the defending Midwest Tournament champions, Baker directed the MICDS defense in 13 shutouts, including a 1-0 victory against Villa Duchesne in the championship game. Her outstanding athleticism and stick skill can cause headaches for the most talented offensive players. She has verbally committed to play at Columbia University.
GK: Anna Duncan, senior, John Burroughs
Duncan tied for tops in the area with 13 solo shutouts, including a 12-save masterpiece against eventual champion MICDS. Her 0.63 goals against average also tied for the area best, and her .884 save percentage placed fourth as she backstopped John Burroughs to a 15-3-1 season and a trip to the Midwest Tournament semifinal round.
