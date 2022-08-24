Field hockey season preview spotlight: Ballet hopes to help John Burroughs take next step

It is only fitting Estelle Ballet keeps showing up at the Big Dance.

The John Burroughs senior played three varsity sports last year — field hockey, basketball and lacrosse — and her team advanced to the final four each season, highlighted by the first girls basketball state championship in school history.

“That was a really cool experience. It’s fun to win,” Ballet said.

This fall, Ballet will rely on the lessons learned from glorious victories and agonizing defeats and try to captain John Burroughs to its first field hockey state championship since 2010.

The St. Louis area field hockey season opens Friday with the Lafayette Field Hockey Tournament and concludes October 29 at SportPort International with the Midwest Tournament state championship game.

Villa Duchesne is the two-time defending state champion and has won four of the last five state titles.

Ballet began her athletic endeavors by learning the artistic dance form that mirrors her name, but after a summer tryout with Aim Field Hockey Club prior to fifth grade, she traded in her ballet shoes for a pair of cleats.

“It’s kind of an awkward sport with weird positioning and there’s a thrill in that,” Ballet said. “It’s fast-paced and you can be really creative with it, throwing the ball in the air or moving it on the ground, and I really love the team aspect, working together toward a common goal.”

Ballet made the Burroughs varsity team as a freshman and her strong defensive play helped the Bombers reach the state semifinals after a three-year absence.

Unlike her role as a lacrosse defender, a single goal yielded in field hockey often can be the only score of the game.

“In field hockey, there’s a lot more pressure on me defensively, but I like that feeling of being in a position where people rely on me and I step up and make it happen,” Ballet said.

The Bombers’ defensive positioning is choreographed by Ballet, who is easy to identify as she verbally directs traffic and organizes those defending the circle.

“She is the engine of the team on all levels,” said Bombers’ coach Meridith Thorpe, who is entering her 14th season coaching at Burroughs. “Her tactical knowledge of the game, her physical strength, her skill, her ability to communicate, her passion for the game, her heart, her commitment, it all resides within Estelle and it permeates to her teammates.”

After her freshman season, Ballet set a goal to play field hockey in college and put in extensive work on her own, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through her excellent play and vocal nature on the field, she drew the attention of college coaches, and in February, verbally committed to play field hockey at Brown University.

“Making that goal a reality was so relieving and inspiring. It made me realize how much I’m capable of if I just put my mind to it,” Ballet said. “It’s tangible progress and I love seeing progress that’s measurable.”

Ballet joins four-year starter and Stanford commit Esther Pottebaum in leadership roles for the Bombers. Pottebaum appreciates the way Ballet exhibits her passion for the game in a positive manner.

“The first word that comes to mind is intense, but in a good way,” Pottebaum said. “She’s very driven and she will risk life and limb to advance the play and help her team. She has specific, tangible accomplishments that she wants to fulfill, and she takes the steps to get there. I have a lot of respect for her.”

That intensity is something Ballet tries to manage, especially in her leadership role.

“I’m a pretty intense player on the field," Ballet said. "I really get into it, and I don’t want to say something that comes out wrong, so I just need to be aware of myself and my body language and how others are feeding off my energy.”

Ballet’s personal definition of leadership has evolved throughout her athletic career, combining lessons learned from upperclassmen and a better understanding of herself.

“One aspect (of leadership) is being extremely reliable, consistent, setting a really high standard and holding yourself to that standard first before asking it of others,” Ballet said.

A four-year starter in field hockey, Ballet gained a different perspective during the state championship run for the Bombers basketball team last winter. She only played in four games during the season but found an important role helping the team capture the Class 4 title.

“I was sort of the spirit on the bench, and I was able to see how important it is to support your teammates and cheer them on,” Ballet said. “It was a really cool experience to help the girls dreams come true. I just wanted to make that happen for them, so I tried to pump them up as much as possible.”

She has brought that encouragement to field hockey practices this summer and incorporated it into her leadership style.

“I want to create a welcoming environment where it’s OK to make mistakes, so I have started focusing on interactions on and off the field, making sure everyone feels welcome, and making sure they know that it’s ok to stand out and step up,” Ballet said. “That (coupled) with the demanding side. It’s a balance for sure.”

Ballet also was a shutdown defender for the girls lacrosse team last spring and helped John Burroughs earn its first trip to the state semifinals since 2015 and a third-place overall finish.

The Bombers field hockey squad has advanced to the state semifinals in each of Ballet’s three seasons after appearing only once between 2013-18. They reached the title game in 2020, losing 1-0 in double overtime to Villa Duchesne, a result that still weighs on her mind.

“That still stings because it’s the closest I have gotten to a state championship in field hockey. I still think about that a lot,” Ballet said.

Now a senior, the leader of the John Burroughs Anatomy Club will play a major role in piecing together the anatomy of a championship field hockey team, starting with the possibility of her own change of position from defender to midfielder, a change she welcomes.

“She’s never been more fit, and she has the ability to travel north-south and to get back with ease,” Thorpe said. “I’m excited for her, and I know she’s excited about the possibility of playing in the midfield.”

And Ballet also is excited for the challenge of leading her teammates towards that elusive final step, a step that tantalizingly disappeared into the netting at SportPort in double overtime two seasons ago.