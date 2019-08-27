LADUE — As an avid baker, MICDS senior Mia Duchars is hoping to put the icing on an already decorated field hockey career.
The reigning Metro League player of the Year, Duchars has already practiced with the U.S. Under-17 national team and has committed to play at the University of Louisville.
But one accomplishment remains tantalizingly out of reach for Duchars and her MICDS teammates. The Rams advanced to the Midwest Tournament championship game each of the last two seasons, only to suffer heart-wrenching, one-goal defeats to rival Villa Duchesne.
“(Those losses) really drive us to be better and to play better,” Duchars said. “We’re determined to have as much fun as possible, and to be as close-knit as possible.”
This season, that sting of disappointment has been juxtaposed with a stunning, new, water turf field on the MICDS campus, resulting in inspired practices and a steely resolve.
“They immediately have that shared experience of hardship, and I think that bonds teams a lot more than the celebration,” MICDS coach Lynn Mittler said. “Previous teams have taken a little while to get going, which is natural coming back from the summer, but their speed on the ball has been really good from the start, and the excitement about this field has fueled the last few weeks.”
Duchars, who plans to major in biology at Louisville with a focus on genetic illnesses, may actually have field hockey in her DNA. Her father Greg played the sport growing up in England, and when a childhood friend persuaded her to join a team in third grade, she was hooked.
Since then, both her love for the sport and her skill set have grown exponentially. Last season, she scored a career-high, 14 goals, and her 23 assists were tied for the top spot in the area, earning her an invitation to play with the U-17 national team.
“I learned a lot of tactical things, but I also learned a lot about myself,” Duchars said about the experience. “Playing against harder competition, it builds your confidence and you think, ‘Oh, I’m actually pretty good.’ ”
To Mittler, her senior midfielder is more than just “pretty good.” Duchars’ skill both on and off the field earned her a role as a captain for the upcoming season, joining senior Molly Christopher in the leadership position.
“Of the players I’ve coached over the last 18 years, Mia has the highest field hockey IQ of any player I’ve ever seen,” Mittler said. “She has been a team leader in a variety of roles for four years, and to be officially named (captain) is just a continuation of the work that she’s been doing.”
Duchars will help in leading a team loaded with talent, as five players have committed to play field hockey in college: Duchars (Louisville), Christopher (Villanova), Caroline Carr (Dartmouth), Reagan Calcari (New Hampshire), and most recently, sophomore Kate Oliver (Stanford), who tied for the area lead with 29 goals last fall.
One may think a team with this much talent might be difficult to lead, but the Rams sing the praises of Duchars as both a teammate and a leader.
“Mia makes you want to play harder because she shows you how hard she’s playing,” Oliver said. “I strive to have the game awareness that she has, the stick skills she has, and the game-time decision skills that she’s developed over the last couple of years.”
The Rams have a challenging open to their schedule, which includes Kirkwood and Cor Jesu — two teams that reached the Midwest Tournament final four last year — before Villa Duchesne visits the water turf at MICDS on Sept. 20 — a date for which Duchars did not need a reminder.
“Whether we talk about it or not, we all know it’s coming,” she said.
But ultimately, the Rams are looking for a bigger prize, and with 11 returning players and eight hungry seniors, MICDS just may have the perfect ingredients to grasp that elusive championship, and the perfect baker to help them mix together.
FIELD HOCKEY PLAYERS TO WATCH
D • Taylor Etling, senior, Cor Jesu
Etling returns to anchor a defense that pitched 12 shutouts, secured a 16-5-1 record and earned a trip to the Midwest Tournament semifinals last season. Etling’s superb quickness to the ball and outstanding positioning were instrumental in holding Villa Duchesne and MICDS to just one goal apiece during their regular-season meetings. She will continue her playing career at Indiana University.
M • Suzy Keefer, junior, Villa Duchesne
Changing her position from forward to midfield last season, Keefer became one of the top two-way players in the area, scoring 18 goals and dishing out 22 assists. Her speed, stick skills and field vision allow her to quickly turn defense into offense, and her intuitive connection with teammate Taryn Tkachuk should produce gaudy point totals for both stars again this season.
F • Kate Oliver, sophomore, MICDS
Tied for the area lead with 29 goals, Oliver showed great speed and skill throughout her freshman campaign, and anticipates an increase in defensive attention for the upcoming season.
F • Taryn Tkachuk, junior, Villa Duchesne
Last season’s All-Metro player of the year, Tkachuk’s 29 goals were tied for the area’s best, and nobody scored more than her seven game-winners, including the lone tally in the Saints’ 1-0 state championship victory. Possessing one of the hardest shots in the game, Tkachuk continues to develop her all-around skill, dishing out 18 assists and leading the area with 76 points last season.
G • Jordan Tierney, senior, Visitation
A first-team All-Metro selection last season, Tierney only surrendered more than one goal five times, saving 90 percent of the shots she faced. She helped the Vivettes post 11 shutouts in 23 games last season.