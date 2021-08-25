Field hockey season preview spotlight: Westminster's Scheulen wants to help diversify the sport she loves

Westminster sophomore Mia Scheulen first picked up a field hockey stick at age 12 after she was invited to participate in practice drills by family friend Melissa Schroeder, who is Lafayette's head coach.
Scheulen has not wanted to put it down since.
“That’s when I realized I loved the game,” Scheulen said.
Scheulen burst onto the high school field hockey scene last season as a freshman and became the area’s sixth-leading scorer. She tallied nine goals and 11 assists in just 10 games, including two-goal performances against John Burroughs and Lafayette, two of the stronger defenses in the area.
“The second that we saw her at the first day of tryouts, we knew she was going to be a great player and a great component to our team," senior captain Kendall Sadler said. “And she proved that the whole season.”
Scheulen used her exceptional speed and quickness to outrace opponents to the ball. And with the ball on her stick, magic happened.
She ended her freshman season with four goals and eight assists in her final four games as her confidence blossomed as both a playmaker and a leader for the Wildcats.
“I learned that no matter your age or grade level, you have a choice to become a leader,” Scheulen said. “No matter if you’re a freshman or senior, each of us can commit to hard work to help the team be even better.”
Scheulen wants to share those lessons, along with her passion for the game, with African-American players like herself. She travels the country to play in national tournaments as a member of her Gateway club team and often is the only player of color on the field.
“It’s rare to compete against other Black athletes in field hockey,” Scheulen said.
Scheulen would like to see more schools locally and nationally add field hockey as an option within their athletics programs, and thus, add more diversity to the sport.
“In my opinion, the reason why most African-American girls don’t play yet is because many high schools don’t offer the sport," Scheulen said. "That’s something I’d like to see change."
She hopes that through her play and through her actions, she can introduce the sport she loves to a new audience.
“There’s no doubt that field hockey is predominantly played by white females in our country, but I’d like to change the paradigm and show that the sport is fun and can bring exciting opportunities for African-American girls,” Scheulen said.
Last August, USA Field Hockey announced the formation of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee on its website, stating, “USA Field Hockey and the DE&I Committee recognizes the current underrepresentation of diversity in the sport and strives toward a future in which field hockey is representative of the demographics of America.”
“We are committed to intentional diversity and meaningful inclusion as we fold it into all the work we do. We understand the importance of acknowledging this and making the work we are doing actionable,” USA Field Hockey’s board of directors chair Bree Gillespie said in the announcement.
Over the summer, Scheulen competed in the Disney Tournament in Florida, the USA National Tournament in Virginia Beach and participated in the National Player Combine in Pennsylvania.
And she shattered stereotypes along the way.
“When I get looks or hear comments assuming my skill level is low, I honestly just move past it,” Scheulen said. “I’m not someone who judges others or allows other people to define who I am. Just like any other player, I work hard to ensure my dedication and integrity shifts their thinking.”
She feels that shift in thinking will begin to take shape as more African-American players excel at the sport. Scheulen plans to invite friends to attend field hockey camps and plans to coach youth clinics and youth teams through the outreach efforts of her Gateway club team.
“I’m motivated to be a part of exposing African-American athletes to field hockey,” Scheulen said.
A three-sport varsity athlete as a freshman, Scheulen was a key contributor for the Westminster girls basketball team that finished 23-5 and advanced to a Class 4 quarterfinal last season by playing in 26 games and averaging three points and 2.9 rebounds.
She also earned all-state honors as a member of the Westminster track and field team.
“I was blessed by God to be given the gift of speed and quickness,” Scheulen said.
And those attributes, combined with great field vision, slick stickhandling and a blistering shot have made Scheulen one of the most talented field hockey players in the area in a relatively short period of time.
“What is noteworthy about her progress is that where some kids work super hard and then peak, Mia is such a gifted athlete that she is just going to continue to get better and better,” Westminster coach Nancy Schmer said.
Scheulen, whose eclectic interests include cooking, music, art, cars and working on her family farm, would like to play field hockey in college while majoring in criminology and business.
But for now, the business at hand is to take the skills she began developing at age 12 to help Westminster have a successful season, and in the process, show that the game is for everybody.
“A big part of my mission of playing field hockey is to open opportunities for other African-American girls,” Scheulen said. “I want other girls to learn to love the sport.”
Field hockey players to watch
F: Kelly Dean, senior, St. Joseph’s
Dean led St. Joseph’s in scoring last season with four goals and five assists for 13 points. The 7-5 Angels were held scoreless in only three out of 12 games and were 5-0 in games in which Dean appeared on the scoresheet. Dean hopes to lead a talented Angels team to its first trip to the Midwest Tournament semifinals since it won the 2016 championship.
M: Olivia Goeke, junior, Ladue
A varsity starter since her freshman season, Goeke has emerged as one of the area’s top midfielders. She is the fearless flyer on defensive corners and her field awareness, stick skills and calmness under pressure transitions Ladue from defense to offense. She has tallied seven assists in her career and has helped the Rams to a 19-9 record the past two seasons.
M: Grace Pottebaum, senior, John Burroughs
University of North Carolina commit scored four goals and added four assists for the state runner-up Bombers. A tireless performer, Pottebaum showed her excellence in the playoffs last season with the game-winning goal against Nerinx Hall, the game-tying goal against MICDS and a strong performance in a 1-0 overtime loss to Villa Duchesne in the title game.
F: Lene Rossouw, junior, Lafayette
Area’s leading returning goal scorer tallied 14 goals and eight assists last season and has 33 in two seasons. Only Villa Duchesne’s graduated Taryn Tkachuk produced more multi-goal games than the five produced by Rossouw in 2020. Rossouw will try to help supply Lafayette enough scoring punch to earn its first trip to the Midwest Tournament semifinals since 2016.
D: Garner Hostnik, senior, Villa Duchesne
Anchored a defense that surrendered a mindboggling three goals all season on the way to a Midwest Tournament championship and 14-0 record. Hostnik has eight goals and 10 assists in her career, and with the graduation of Taryn Tkachuk and Suzy Keefer, the Saints likely will call on Hostnik to take a more active role on offense as they try to capture a fourth title in five years.