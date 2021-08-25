Field hockey season preview spotlight: Westminster's Scheulen wants to help diversify the sport she loves

Scheulen wants to share those lessons, along with her passion for the game, with African-American players like herself. She travels the country to play in national tournaments as a member of her Gateway club team and often is the only player of color on the field.

“It’s rare to compete against other Black athletes in field hockey,” Scheulen said.

Scheulen would like to see more schools locally and nationally add field hockey as an option within their athletics programs, and thus, add more diversity to the sport.

“In my opinion, the reason why most African-American girls don’t play yet is because many high schools don’t offer the sport," Scheulen said. "That’s something I’d like to see change."

She hopes that through her play and through her actions, she can introduce the sport she loves to a new audience.

“There’s no doubt that field hockey is predominantly played by white females in our country, but I’d like to change the paradigm and show that the sport is fun and can bring exciting opportunities for African-American girls,” Scheulen said.