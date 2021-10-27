Field hockey semifinal preview spotlight: Stutte proves to be a quick study for Cor Jesu

Stutte earned a spot as the only freshman on the Chargers’ varsity team and started to carve out a place for herself in a program that had advanced to the state semifinals nine of the previous 10 seasons.

“I was nervous at first, and I was just hoping to get some playing time,” Stutte said.

She worked her way into the starting lineup as a forward alongside senior Emery Schlueter, and the two quickly developed chemistry.

After scoring just one goal over her first seven games, Stutte scored a goal in successive wins against Summit, Visitation and Nerinx Hall, and the Chargers evened their record at 5-5-1.

“When we were losing, I think we are all ready to start winning and it created some urgency to score,” Stutte said. “I just felt I needed to start getting it in the goal as much as I could.”

Stutte scored her first career hat trick Oct. 12 in a 3-0 victory against Marquette and two days later scored the overtime winner to hand Villa Duchesne its first loss against an in-state team in 27 games.

“It was great. They’ve been winning for a while, and I just wanted to play my best against them,” Stutte said.

And the best of Stutte has been impressive.