Field hockey semifinal preview spotlight: Stutte proves to be a quick study for Cor Jesu

The upperclassmen of the Cor Jesu field hockey team braced for the inevitable.
The Chargers graduated 10 seniors from the team that advanced to the state semifinals last season and lacked varsity experience in several key positions.
“We knew we were going to be a very young team, and we thought it was going to be a little bit of a rebuilding year,” Cor Jesu senior defender Kate Hamel said.
After a win against Westminster in the season opener, the rebuilding Chargers won only once in their next seven games and entered the halfway point of the regular season with a 2-5-1 record.
Then, freshman Molly Stutte emerged.
And losses disappeared.
Cor Jesu (11-6-1) enters the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament semifinals as winners of nine of its last 10 games and will play Villa Duchesne (18-2-2) at 4 p.m. Thursday at SportPort.
MICDS (14-4) and John Burroughs (14-5) meet in the second semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
Stutte entered the season willing to play on the junior varsity team if that is where Cor Jesu coach Audrey Ploesser thought she fit.
“I went into it thinking, ‘I’m just going to try as hard as I can and see where it gets me,’ ” Stutte said.
Stutte earned a spot as the only freshman on the Chargers’ varsity team and started to carve out a place for herself in a program that had advanced to the state semifinals nine of the previous 10 seasons.
“I was nervous at first, and I was just hoping to get some playing time,” Stutte said.
She worked her way into the starting lineup as a forward alongside senior Emery Schlueter, and the two quickly developed chemistry.
After scoring just one goal over her first seven games, Stutte scored a goal in successive wins against Summit, Visitation and Nerinx Hall, and the Chargers evened their record at 5-5-1.
“When we were losing, I think we are all ready to start winning and it created some urgency to score,” Stutte said. “I just felt I needed to start getting it in the goal as much as I could.”
Stutte scored her first career hat trick Oct. 12 in a 3-0 victory against Marquette and two days later scored the overtime winner to hand Villa Duchesne its first loss against an in-state team in 27 games.
“It was great. They’ve been winning for a while, and I just wanted to play my best against them,” Stutte said.
And the best of Stutte has been impressive.
She leads Cor Jesu in assists (9) and points (27) and is tied with Schlueter with nine goals. In all, Stutte has figured in the scoring of 18 of the 23 goals for the Chargers this season.
“I’m really proud of Molly. She’s somebody who, in her free time, she practices,” Ploesser said. “I think it’s really hard to be playing varsity as a freshman and she has excelled.”
Stutte wears uniform No. 7, the same number worn by her sister, Caroline, a former Cor Jesu captain who graduated last year and is playing college field hockey at the University of California-Davis. Stutte says the matching number is merely a coincidence.
“Actually, I didn’t care what number I got, I just wanted to get on the team, but the one that was left was No. 7, so it was kind of funny,” Stutte said.
Caroline Stutte was forced to miss the Cor Jesu state quarterfinal and semifinal games last season due to a COVID-19 quarantine situation. Her sister’s feeling of disappointment was fresh in Molly’s memory when she laced up her Carolina blue cleats before the state quarterfinal matchup with St. Joseph’s on Tuesday.
“I felt really bad for her because she was sitting in the basement, and I could see how sad she was,” Stutte said. “I just wanted to do my best for her, for what she missed last year.”
A physical St. Joseph’s defense knocked Stutte to the ground on five separate occasions, but the gritty freshman kept entering the circle, and earned the Chargers’ only penalty corner of the game during the decisive third quarter of a 1-0 Cor Jesu victory.
“She has a great attitude, and she doesn’t let things get her down,” Ploesser said.
And that perseverance pervades throughout the Cor Jesu roster, which has fully rebounded from early season setbacks, and on Thursday will try to advance to the Midwest Tournament championship game for the first time since 2016.
“We pulled together and we’re playing as a unit, and it’s been really fun,” Ploesser said.