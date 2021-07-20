Gateway Field Hockey celebrates runner-up finish in national tournament

“We were really blessed that Makenna was able to play with us,” Keefer said. “She brings that maturity and leadership from someone who has won a national championship in a whole other sport, and she garners a lot of respect from her teammates.”

Strong play and leadership also were provided by returning college field hockey players Mia Duchars from the University of Louisville and Reagan Calcari from the University of New Hampshire, both MICDS graduates.

That heightened maturity was evident when bad luck struck in the quarterfinal matchup against AGH, a team from Connecticut. Facing immense pressure while preserving a one-goal lead, Gateway appeared to survive long enough to hear the final horn — but the horn never sounded.

“With no time left on the clock, the horn doesn’t go off on the scoreboard,” Keefer explained. “(Sounding the horn) was the responsibility of a person at the (scorer’s) table who wasn’t paying attention.”

AGH was awarded a corner opportunity before the horn sounded, and on its third attempt, put the ball in the cage to advance the game to 1 v 1s.