Goeke powers Ladue to playoff win over Summit; Elking scores OT winner for Ursuline over Kirkwood

FRONTENAC — Olivia Goeke loves playing in the postseason.

The Ladue High senior, who scored a hat trick in the Rams’ playoff opener last season, continued her excellence in win-or-go-home game Saturday.

“We really wanted to make it to the Elite Eight because we (seniors) had never been there before,” Goeke said. “It was all-or-nothing.”

Goeke scored a goal, added an assist and directed the Ladue attack from every corner of the field to help Ladue earn a 3-0 victory over Summit in a Midwest Tournament second-round field hockey game at Villa Duchesne.

Ladue (12-6-1) advanced to face Villa Duchesne (18-3) in a state quarterfinal Tuesday at a time to be announced.

The Round of 16 game was played on the water turf field at Villa Duchesne. To prepare for the fast surface, Summit conducted practices in its gymnasium to try to replicate the speed.

But it was the speed through the midfield of Goeke and senior Sophia Hillman that caused the most problems for the Falcons.

Ladue earned its first corner midway through the first quarter and immediately converted. Hillman provided the insert, Goeke trapped the ball, pulled around a defender and slammed a reverse shot into the back of the cage to give the Rams an early lead.

“I saw an opening to my left side, I got past the (flyer), I shot it and it worked,” said Goeke, a Davidson College commit. “I’m glad we scored in the first quarter because it set us up for the rest of the game.”

And Goeke kept setting up her teammates.

In the final minute of the opening quarter, Goeke spotted senior Sophia May near the goal and sent a pass from outside the 16-yard circle. The pass eluded May, but Summit junior goalie Avery DeRoode played it and directed it toward May, who settled it and deposited it into the cage.

“It was a great ball from Liv, and I thought, ‘I’ve got to get it in. We’re not going home easy,’" May said. “It was a lot of pressure.”

Now with a 2-0 lead, Ladue played with confidence and, again, Goeke was the catalyst. Cruising outside the 16-yard circle, Goeke sent a pass toward May, who deftly tipped it on net. DeRoode saved it, but it popped into the air and sophomore Samantha Hillman batted it into the open cage.

“Liv is great at getting it right to your stick, so it’s always an easy tip or easy pass to the next person,” May said.

It was only the third time Summit (16-7-1) had yielded three goals in a game, and Ladue accomplished the feat in less than 17 minutes on Saturday.

“We executed our game plan,” Ladue coach Lynsey Porter said. “We worked on stretching the field and using our space to our advantage, and we were able to move the ball freely because we had that extra space.”

Summit regrouped at halftime and found its footing, earning four corner opportunities in the third quarter, but two excellent saves by senior goalie Bea Talbott and skillfully blocked shots by Samantha Hillman and senior Zoe Verstappen helped Ladue thwart the Falcons’ attack.

“It’s a different dynamic if it’s 3-1, for sure,” Summit coach Andrew Neil said.

Ladue earned its eighth shutout of the season, and the Rams have not surrendered more than two goals in a game since Sept. 3 — a stretch of 16 opponents that includes quarterfinalists Villa Duchesne, Visitation, John Burroughs and MICDS.

“As the season went on, we talked more,” Verstappen said through a hoarse voice used extensively in the defensive backfield. “We know where we are, we know if we need help and we’re better at reading the play.”

Ladue was sitting at 4-4-1 after a scoreless tie with Lindbergh and has now won eight of its last 10 games, with a 1-0 loss to John Burroughs and a 2-1 loss to Visitation and the only setbacks during that stretch.

“I think after the Lindbergh game, we really started to trust each other and, since then, we’ve been on this uphill swing,” May said.

Added Goeke, one of Ladue’s 11 seniors, “This is our final push, and we’re going to keep on pushing.”

Second Round Wrap-Up

Ursuline 2, Kirkwood 1 (OT): Ava Elking scored the game-winning goal seven minutes into overtime to propel No. 12 Ursuline to an upset victory over No. 5 Kirkwood.

Ursuline sophomore Ashley Strauss scored in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Ursuline (12-7-2) will face No. 3 Cor Jesu (13-3) Tuesday in a quarterfinal.

MICDS 7, Westminster 1: Caroline Birkel scored three goals to lead MICDS to a convincing win over Westminster.

MICDS, which enjoyed a 3-0 lead at halftime, also received goals from Erica Englehardt, Virginia Portell, Rebecca Senneraj and Hattie Sloane.

“The last time we played Westminster it took us until about the fourth quarter to break through, so we knew they were talented and we had to get it going,” MICDS coach Lynn Mittler said.

MICDS (9-8-1), seeded No. 8, will face No. 1 John Burroughs (18-6) Tuesday in a quarterfinal.

Villa Duchesne 8, Pembroke Hill 0: Gigi Edwards scored three goals and added three assists to lead Villa Duchesne in a convincing performance.

Katie Crump and Georgia Leary scored twice, and Elle Jones scored the first goal for the No. 2 Saints.

Villa Duchesne (19-6) will host No. 7 Ladue (12-6-1) Tuesday in a quarterfinal.

Visitation 2, Eureka 0: Jenna Steinhubl and Evie Harris scored goals, and Tess Reed added two assists to propel No. 6 Visitation into the quarterfinals.

Isabella Vlaytchev made three saves to earn her eighth shutout.