Goeke's goal-scoring blitz provides pleasant surprise for Ladue

Olivia Goeke is not quite sure how to explain it.

After the Ladue senior midfielder verbally committed to play field hockey at Davidson College, her shots began finding the net with the frequency of its most famous alum, Steph Curry.

Goeke (pronounced ‘Go-key’) enters the postseason with 16 goals, tied for third-most in the St. Louis area, after scoring just once during her first 44 varsity games.

“Something turned on,” said Goeke, who has five multi-goal games. “I always thought of myself as an assister, but I came in and just started scoring goals, and as I scored more goals, I got more confident and I kept going.”

Goeke, who scored a goal in seven consecutive games late in the season, has propelled Ladue (11-6-1) into the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Field Hockey State Tournament, which begins Monday with six play-in games.

John Burroughs (14-3-1) earned the No. 1 seed due to its 2-1 victory over two-time defending champion Villa Duchesne (17-3) on Sept. 9. St. Joseph's (15-4-1) and Cor Jesu (12-3) round out the top four seeds, which begin play Friday or Saturday as the hosts of round of 16 doubleheaders.

No. 5 Kirkwood (13-3-4), No. 6 Visitation (11-5), Ladue and No. 8 MICDS (8-8-1) also receive a bye until the round of 16.

For Ladue, Goeke’s shots have tickled the twine at the perfect time. Her five game-winning goals include decisive tallies in 2-1 victories over Summit and Kentucky Country Day and the go-ahead goal in 2-0 wins against Nerinx Hall and Parkway West.

“As we get further into the game and we’re tied, I get more eager to score,” Goeke said. “I get more of a drive inside me to go, go, go.”

As the starting center midfielder for four years, Goeke has provided the driving force for the Rams since her freshman season, when she tallied six assists and helped the Rams earn a 14-4 overall record.

“As a freshman I was quieter and more subdued,” Goeke said. “I probably could have taken the ball more, but I was just trying to be a team player. I didn’t want to put too much pressure on myself.”

Between her freshman and sophomore seasons, and while the COVID-19 pandemic restricted team gatherings, Goeke researched drills on the internet, set up cones in her yard and worked tirelessly on her stick skills — which Ladue coach Lynsey Porter calls “some of the best in St. Louis.”

“She gets in this mode where she’s one with the ball,” senior midfielder Sophia Hillman said. “The ball is glued to her stick, she can pull around anyone and she knows exactly when to release it.”

Goeke, who also is a midfielder on the Ladue girls soccer team, has flourished in a position which accentuates her exceptional field vision and tireless stamina.

“I like it because I can be everywhere on the field, and I can control all aspects of the field,” Goeke said. “I really want to have control of the game.”

As a junior, Goeke scored one goal and added nine assists during the regular season before the first evidence of her cage-finding prowess emerged.

Motivated by the memory of a first-round playoff loss the previous season, Goeke exploded for three goals and two assists in a decisive 8-0 postseason triumph against Parkway Central.

“We were really pumped up and it just happened,” Goeke said of her hat trick.

Goeke earned second team All-Metro honors and ventured into a club season that took her across the country. She played in tournaments throughout the winter, and after a clinic and college visit to Davidson, she accepted an offer to play for the Atlantic 10 school in February.

And her inner-Steph Curry was unleashed.

Goeke began her senior season with three goals during the Gateway Classic and helped Ladue claim the Pool G trophy. She scored the Rams’ lone goal in 2-1 losses to Villa Duchesne and Visitation and then caught fire, scoring multiple goals in wins over Nerinx Hall, Kentucky Country Day, Mercy Academy and Summit.

“I have to be honest, it’s a little bit of a surprise," Goeke said. "I didn’t come into the season thinking I was going to score a bunch of goals.”

Goeke also has shined in her role as team captain.

In addition to leadership positions on student council and the yearbook staff, Goeke is both a soccer and field hockey captain and has placed immense value in wearing the “captain” band around her shin.

“It’s a big deal to have the girls look up to me, and I want to set a good example on and off the field,” Goeke said. “Off the field, I try to have fun and make sure everyone feels included. On the field I try to keep everyone organized and keep the energy high.”

For Hillman, the scoring barrage from Goeke is in direct correlation to her increased leadership responsibilities on the team.

“I think she’s always had the skill, but this year her confidence has improved. Maybe being a senior, being a captain and being a leader has given her the opportunity to show everything she can do,” Hillman said.

Goeke has continued to excel in other facets of the game, from offensive and defensive corners to the ability to organize the defenders behind her.

The only thing that has faded is the memory of her goals. Where once she could recall the site, opponent and method of each of her goals, they now exist in a blur of celebrations.