Horstman's goal helps St. Joseph's defeat Visitation to reach first semifinal since 2016

FRONTENAC — Ainsley Horstman knew her senior field hockey season was in jeopardy in late January as she lay on the turf at the Disney Field Hockey Showcase in Orlando.

“I went down and I knew what the pop meant,” Horstman said. “I thought I wasn’t going to play again.”

In April, Horstman had surgery on a torn ACL and torn meniscus in her right knee.

On Wednesday, she scored the game-deciding goal to propel St. Joseph’s to a 2-1 victory over Visitation in a Midwest Tournament quarterfinal and propelled the Angels into the state semifinals for the first time since winning the championship in 2016.

The semifinals will be played Thursday at Sportport International in Maryland Heights. John Burroughs (16-3-1) will face Cor Jesu (14-3) in the opening semifinal at 4 p.m. St. Joseph’s (17-4-1) will play Villa Duchesne (19-3) in the nightcap at 5:30 p.m.

Leading by a goal midway through the third quarter, St. Joseph’s earned a corner and Horstman cashed in, banging home a rebound during a mad scramble in front of the cage.

“In the circle, you just have to keep your stick down the entire time, and I just tapped it in,” Horstman said. “It was an amazing feeling to get that in the back of the net.”

Horstman’s feeling was heightened by the knowledge of just how far she has come — physically, mentally and emotionally — in her return to play field hockey this fall.

After her devastating injury, Horstman had difficulty coming to terms with what it meant.

“It’s a lot to take in when you’re trying to get recruited. I thought, ‘What do I do with my life? Sports has been my entire life,’” Horstman said.

After knee surgery in April, Horstman began the long road to recovery. All she needed was support and hope. She received support from her family and friends, and received hope from the medical professionals.

“I’ve never been more emotional than I was that month of April, but my surgeon and my physical therapist said, ‘It could happen, you could play again,’” Horstman said.

About two months after surgery, Horstman grabbed a stick and began practicing on her own.

“Probably a risk to take. I don’t recommend that,” Horstman said.

When fall tryouts began in August, Horstman sat on the sideline and watched her teammates prepare for the upcoming season.

“That was very hard to take in — senior, not being able to play, big nine-to-10 month injury,” Horstman said.

Horstman set a goal to play on her 18th birthday and took the field for the first time Sept. 28 against Whitfield, just six months after her surgery. She scored a goal in her first game, then scored another three days later in the annual rivalry game against Villa Duchesne.

“It’s a hard mental thing knowing that your knee could give out any time,” Horstman said. “I hesitated a lot at the beginning. It’s been a long process, but I finally think I’ve learned how to work with it.”

With Horstman in the lineup, St. Joseph’s had won eight of nine games heading into its quarterfinal matchup with Visitation on Wednesday.

After a scoreless first quarter, junior Annie Dill began to assert herself all over the field. She stole a pass in the midfield to earn St. Joseph’s first corner, where senior Annie Ryan hit the crossbar on an excellent deflection of a pass from senior Sabrina Schultz.

Seven minutes later, Dill earned another corner and converted it into a goal by deflecting a shot from sophomore Jo Carollo into the cage 1 minute and 14 seconds before halftime to give St. Joseph’s a 1-0 lead.

“I saw Jo had it up top, and I ran in (to the circle) with my stick down, put my stick right in front of it and it went five-hole,” said Dill, who also plays ice hockey.

The game opened up in the third quarter as the teams exchanged scoring chances. St. Joe’s earned five corners and Horstman converted the last one into a 2-0 lead.

But Visitation stormed back.

Senior Jenna Steinhubl cruised through the midfield and found senior Sloane Roper, who surged into the circle and fired a shot into the cage to cut the deficit in half heading into the fourth quarter.

“We’ve been working all year on mental toughness and we showed that today,” Visitation coach Maeve Donevan said. “I didn’t see one person give up on any single ball and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Led by senior twins Maggie and Tess Reed, Visitation kept coming in waves, but St. Joseph’s defenders Ellie Bisch and Schultz pushed forward, met them in the midfield and thwarted the attacks before they reached the circle.

In the final five minutes, captains Schultz, Horstman and Annie Ryan led the way, moving the ball between each other and forcing Visitation to play more defense than offense.

“We had to take a deep breath and calm down. We knew we were right there and we knew we just needed to play for each other,” Ryan said. “We’ve been working toward this all season.”

And for Horstman, a final four berth during a senior season that at times seemed impossible, seemed almost like a dream.