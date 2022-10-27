John Burroughs finds its identity, defeats Cor Jesu to reach Midwest Tourney title game

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — After a wild quarterfinal victory where six goals were scored in the first quarter, John Burroughs senior defenders Estelle Ballet and Katie Kantrovitz looked at each other and exhaled.

“Estelle and I had a moment with each other and decided that we just needed to take deep breaths and reset,” Kantrovitz said.

Ballet and Kantrovitz spearheaded a stellar defensive effort and Nadia Steinle scored the game-winning goal as John Burroughs defeated Cor Jesu 2-0 on Thursday in a Midwest Tournament field hockey semifinal at Sportport International.

John Burroughs (17-3-1) advanced to the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament championship game for the second time in three seasons and will face Villa Duchesne (20-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sportport.

It will be a rematch of the 2020 title game in which Villa Duchesne defeated John Burroughs 1-0 in overtime.

Steinle, who scored three first-quarter goals in the Bombers quarterfinal win against MICDS on Wednesday, continued her torrid starts by tipping in a pass from Esther Pottebaum nine minutes into the game.

“A lot of our pregame talk was about coming out strong, and the best way to do that is by being relentless in the circle and scoring early,” Steinle said.

And with a John Burroughs team known for its stifling defense, Ballet and Kantrovitz took their own advice, took a breath and took charge of the back end of the Bombers’ formation.

When one pushed forward, the other dropped back and the two worked in tandem to shut off Cor Jesu attempts before they reached the circle.

“We’ve gotten into a rhythm where we see-saw and work off each other,” Ballet said.

And when Cor Jesu penetrated the circle and earned a corner, Pottebaum blew it up. Three times Pottebaum got her stick in front of blasts from Cor Jesu standout Molly Stutte and prevented a shot on goal.

Cor Jesu (13-4) used excellent defense by senior Anna Loeffelman and several tough saves by senior goalie Sydney Speickerman to stay close, but the Chargers struggled to sustain offensive pressure.

In the third quarter, Kantrovitz made a strong push forward, found herself inside the circle and scuttled a rocket into the back of the cage for a 2-0 John Burroughs lead.

“I think that was my first (goal) off an open play. I saw a lane and I took it,” Kantrovitz said.

Cor Jesu made a furious charge to begin the fourth quarter, but the John Burroughs defense stood tall. When Cor Jesu junior Jordan Sadler broke into the clear, Ballet caught up and deflected her shot. A near-certain goal off a Cor Jesu corner was prevented by a defensive save by freshman Sophie Buchowski.

And just one day after a wild 4-3 victory over MICDS that required junior goalie Kate Grady to save a stroke in the final 10 seconds to preserve the win, the John Burroughs defense reset and earned its seventh shutout of the season.

“This game, we knew we had to come out strong, but composed, and not repeat the craziness of (Wednesday),” Ballet said. “We did a much better job defensively of organizing play.”