John Burroughs rallies to knock off MICDS, earns first title game berth since 2010

“We really just rallied. It was a ‘wake up’ kind of thing. We knew we had to be stronger and push harder,” senior captain Kate Smith said.

Four minutes later, a strong offensive rush by junior Ellie Strahorn earned a corner and Pottebaum cashed in, taking a silky pass from King and firing a shot that deflected off the stick of an MICDS defender and hopped past sophomore goalie Kendall Curry to tie the score.

After MICDS junior Livie Warren sent a backhand shot inches wide, John Burroughs tilted the field. King stole a pass in the offensive end and earned a corner that she finished herself. She received the insert and sent a shot into the circle that again found the stick of an MICDS defender and careened into the net.

“All credit to John Burroughs for executing their game plan,” MICDS coach Lynn Mittler said. “Once you get to the quarterfinals, it’s the way the ball bounces and you hope that fate is on your side.”

Fate appeared to be reversing direction when MICDS played two offensive corners with no time remaining in the third quarter, and after a ferocious charge in the final five minutes of the game, earned two more untimed corner opportunities. But the charge of Pottebaum and the quick stick of Smith prevented the tying goal.