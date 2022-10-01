Jones scores twice as Villa Duchesne holds off St. Joseph's in festive rivalry game

FRONTENAC — Villa Duchesne sophomore Katie Crump had never experienced the electricity of Condie Field during a rivalry game against St. Joseph’s.

She listened as hundreds of students from both schools unleashed creative chants, melodious songs and unbounding energy.

“It was crazy,” Crump said. “In the first half, going down that end with both school’s entire student sections right in front of me, it was a little overwhelming.”

Elle Jones scored two goals, and Crump helped the Saints survive a furious comeback attempt from the Angels as Villa Duchesne defeated St. Joseph’s 3-1 on Saturday at Condie Field.

Villa Duchesne (12-3) won for the sixth time in the last seven meetings against St. Joseph’s and is 18-12 against the Angels since 1999.

Villa Duchesne supporters stood on a hillside to the left of the goal dressed in accordance with their “Rumble in the Jungle” theme. St. Joseph’s fans stood to the right of the goal wearing pajamas in concert with their “Sleepover at the Castle” theme.

“It was such a fun atmosphere, and it’s always such a high-intensity game,” senior Gigi Edwards said.

Led by Edwards and senior Georgia Leary, Villa Duchesne fed off the energy of the crowd immediately and pinned St. Joseph’s into its own end.

The Saints earned a penalty corner less than a minute, and a Leary rocket off a second corner opportunity required an excellent save from St. Joseph’s junior goalie Paige Jackson.

Leary continued to intercept passes and set up teammates as the Saints’ prevented St. Joseph’s from crossing midfield for the opening eight minutes of the game.

“Georgia was playing out of her mind for the first 10 minutes,” Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft said.

The wave upon wave of Villa Duchesne pressure paid off midway through the first quarter when Edwards dribbled across the top of the circle, paused in the center and unleashed a reverse shot that entered the top-left corner of the cage to give the Saints a 1-0 lead.

“I shocked myself,” Edwards said. “I hadn’t done a reverse in so long, and I thought it was going over (the cage), but then I saw it go in.”

Jackson made her most acrobatic save of the game four minutes later when she slid to the ground to make one save and, while lying on the turf, lifted her left leg skyward to block the rebound attempt from Crump from point-blank range.

St. Joseph’s (10-4-1) found room to maneuver later in the quarter and, in the final 15 seconds, juniors Annie Dill and Meredith Dunn put shots on the cage that required quality saves from Villa Duchesne junior goalie Anna Puschel.

“I think the first quarter, we played nervous, and it took us the first 15 minutes to calm ourselves and play our game,” St. Joseph’s coach Claire Aubel said.

Early in the second quarter, Edwards again dribbled across the circle to the same position as before, but instead of unleashing a reverse shot, she spun and sent a pass goalward where Jones knocked it into the goal for a 2-0 advantage.

“In practice, we’ve been working on being deceptive by faking the reverse, spinning out and lifting it, and it worked,” Edwards said.

Villa continued to be inspired by the crowd and its own good play, earning two more corners before halftime. But strong defense by St. Joseph’s freshman KK Dooley and senior captain Sabrina Schultz kept the Angels within striking distance.

With a few tactical adjustments, the third quarter belonged to St. Joseph’s.

The Angels earned their first penalty corner of the game in the opening minutes, and senior Ainsley Horstman made it count, pouncing on a blocked shot and slamming the rebound into the cage to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Horstman scored her second goal of the season in her second game back after recovering from ACL surgery last spring, and she gave the Angels and their fans a burst of excitement.

“She just brings the best energy on the field,” Aubel said of Horstman.

With freshman defender Emily Hoehn spying Edwards, and Hortsman and senior Annie Ryan controlling the midfield, St. Joseph’s continued to gain confidence.

Horstman had a dangerous shot kicked aside by Villa Duchesne sophomore goalie Anna Lederman late in the third quarter, and St. Joseph’s applied heavy pressure to start the fourth, but Crump and the Saints found the answer.

Crump started by earning a corner to slow down St. Joseph’s momentum, made several interceptions in the midfield to break up plays and then earned the assist that sealed the game.

Standing near the corner flag, Crump fired a pass through the circle that Jackson booted out with her right pad, but it landed on the stick of Jones who placed a well-aimed shot into the cage with three minutes remaining to seal the game for Villa Duchesne.

“I saw the rebound coming and it was a little bouncy. I knew I had to get my hand low and send it in,” Jones said.

For Crump, the Villa Duchesne slogan “Want to Earn It” was never more evident than surviving the final quarter Saturday amidst a wild atmosphere and a hungry St. Joseph’s team.

“St. Joe’s is a great team, and they were coming at us hard," Crump said. "We told ourselves we had to be the next team to score, and Elle followed through."