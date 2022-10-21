Kantrovitz, Pottebaum pace top-seeded John Burroughs over Lafayette

LADUE — John Burroughs senior Katie Kantrovitz embraces the responsibility.

The Amherst College commit patrols the center of the Bombers defense and delivers pinpoint, 40-yard passes that completely negate the opponent’s attempt to set up a press.

“My passes have to be very accurate and on the ground,” Kantrovitz said. “It doesn’t always work out, but when it does it’s awesome.”

Kantrovitz and the Bombers were awesome on Friday.

Kantrovitz scored two first-quarter goals and Esther Pottebaum added two goals and three assists as No. 1 seeded John Burroughs defeated Lafayette 9-1 in the Midwest Field Hockey Tournament Round of 16.

John Burroughs (15-3-1), which won its seventh consecutive game, advanced to host MICDS (9-8-1) in a quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at a time to be determined.

The Bombers have averaged a robust 6.7 goals per game during their seven-game winning streak, after not scoring more than three goals in any of their first 10 games.

“We started off the season strong, but we weren’t putting a lot of goals in, and games were closer than they needed to be,” said the Stanford University-bound Pottebaum. “I don’t know when we flipped the switch, but we just started knocking them in.”

The Bombers knocked in goals quickly and often Friday by applying immense pressure from the start. After receiving a 35-yard dart from Kantrovitz, sophomore Emma Zhang executed a perfect give-and-go with Pottebaum that resulted in Zhang tucking a shot inside the near post less than two minutes into the contest.

Lafayette (6-13) received excellent play from goalie Brianna Chong, who made five quality saves in the opening seven minutes, and senior defender Gracie Floretta, who made a spectacular defensive save from behind Chong.

But John Burroughs kept coming in waves.

When a ball struck a defender positioned behind Chong, it resulted in a stroke. Kantrovitz stepped to the spot and lifted an unreachable shot into the top of the cage for a 2-0 advantage.

And the Kantrovitz show continued.

She grounded a perfect 40-yard pass that hit Pottebaum in stride and sent her cruising into the circle. Pottebaum located senior Nadia Steinle, who gave the Bombers a three-goal cushion.

“Katie has great vision, her ability to get out of tight situations and make good decisions with the ball is something we have grown to count on quite a bit,” John Burroughs coach Meridith Thorpe said about Kantrovitz. “She does a tremendous job in helping us build our attack.”

John Burroughs earned an untimed penalty corner to finish the first quarter and Kantrovitz found herself alone in front. She lifted her second goal over the head of Chong and gave the Bombers a 4-0 lead after one quarter.

Despite being the sweeper in the back of the John Burroughs formation, Kantrovitz scored her seventh goal of the season.

“I don’t get much goal scoring, except on corners and strokes,” Kantrovitz said.

And what makes the Bombers so difficult to defend is the variety of goal scorers in their lineup. Junior Katherine Pruitt and sophomore Sarah Ding were among the seven different goal scorers on Friday, and nine different players have accumulated more than 10 points this season.

“I think that’s what sets our team apart. We don’t have one main scorer, everyone can score and all of us our strong,” Ding said.

And that versatility is exemplified by Kantrovitz, who provided the insert on corners for the first time in her career on Friday, and by Pottebaum, whose complete game was on display.