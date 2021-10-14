Kirkwood hands St. Dominic rare loss in regular-season finale

Kirkwood connected on crisp passes through the middle of the field, negotiated its way into the circle and earned 15 corners during the game, each one proving more dangerous than the next.

The fourth corner required an excellent play by St. Dominic senior defender Riley Monroe to prevent a goal, but on the fifth corner, Kirkwood finally cashed in.

Francois received the insert and fired a pass that was booted aside by St. Dominic goalie Amelia Green, but Kirkwood senior Bailey Butler corralled the loose ball and tucked it past Green for her first goal of the season.

“There were a few (defenders) in front of me and the ball was rolling, so I pulled it back and hit it in with my reverse shot,” Butler said.

To keep its lead, Kirkwood had to try to contain the area’s second leading scorer, St. Dominic senior Gabriella Povich. Against Pattonville on Monday, Povich used her dynamic blend of speed and physicality to notch her fourth hat trick of the season and her 24 goals trail only Gigi Edwards of Villa Duchesne (28).

But led by freshman Emma Appel, the Pioneers’ defense gave Povich no room to operate and held her without a shot on cage.