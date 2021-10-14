Kirkwood hands St. Dominic rare loss in regular-season finale

LADUE — As a college student, Kirkwood High coach Dana Oppermann played left wing on the Southwest Missouri State University field hockey team.
St. Dominic coach Beckey Patterson was the goalie.
The two became best friends, college roommates and participated in each other’s weddings.
But for a short time on Thursday, they stood as rivals, coaching two of the surprise teams of the field hockey season as they battled for playoff seeding.
Oppermann now has bragging rights.
Junior Ellie Francois controlled the midfield and assisted on the game-winning goal from senior Bailey Butler as Kirkwood defeated St. Dominic 2-0 in a driving rainstorm Thursday at MICDS.
Kirkwood (12-8) recorded its second successive shutout and snapped the Crusaders' 10-match winning streak.
Both Kirkwood and St. Dominic (12-3) play home games on grass fields which were unplayable on Thursday, prompting the location to be moved to the water turf field at MICDS.
Francois and the Pioneers excelled on the much quicker surface.
“We mentally prepared for it,” Francois said. “We used the fast turf to our advantage and let the ball do the work.”
Kirkwood connected on crisp passes through the middle of the field, negotiated its way into the circle and earned 15 corners during the game, each one proving more dangerous than the next.
The fourth corner required an excellent play by St. Dominic senior defender Riley Monroe to prevent a goal, but on the fifth corner, Kirkwood finally cashed in.
Francois received the insert and fired a pass that was booted aside by St. Dominic goalie Amelia Green, but Kirkwood senior Bailey Butler corralled the loose ball and tucked it past Green for her first goal of the season.
“There were a few (defenders) in front of me and the ball was rolling, so I pulled it back and hit it in with my reverse shot,” Butler said.
To keep its lead, Kirkwood had to try to contain the area’s second leading scorer, St. Dominic senior Gabriella Povich. Against Pattonville on Monday, Povich used her dynamic blend of speed and physicality to notch her fourth hat trick of the season and her 24 goals trail only Gigi Edwards of Villa Duchesne (28).
But led by freshman Emma Appel, the Pioneers’ defense gave Povich no room to operate and held her without a shot on cage.
“I knew the ball was going to move faster (on the water turf) so I had to stay back and time my runs onto her,” Appel said. “And I don’t mind the physicality.”
Kirkwood won six consecutive games between Sept. 3-10, including all three contests at the Gateway Classic to capture the Pool I championship. But after that winning streak, the Pioneers struggled in close games, going just 1-5 in contests decided by one goal.
The Pioneers continued to apply offensive pressure and earn corners. Two outstanding saves by Green denied a goal on the 10th corner, but the 13th corner brought better luck for the Pioneers.
An excellent pass by junior Josie Ploszay found the stick of freshman Georgia Torpey to give Kirkwood a hard-earned insurance goal late in the fourth quarter.
“We’re super-young and one thing we’ve been great at lately is keeping our composure and not making silly mistakes,” Oppermann said.
A 1-0 victory over Ursuline in a 1-vs-1 overtime shootout on Monday may have given the Pioneers the confidence necessary to win tight matches.
“We just wanted to have fun and push through this last game,” Francois said.
The loss puts a small hiccup in an otherwise outstanding season for St. Dominic, which began competing in varsity field hockey in 2017 and had not won more than four games in any previous season.
The Crusaders lost two of their three games at the Gateway Classic on Sept. 3-4, including a 6-1 loss to North Oldham (Kentucky). Since that defeat, the Crusaders outscored opponents by a combined 24-2 during their 10-game winning streak before the loss to Kirkwood on Thursday.